The Stafford Ferry is in operation for the season on the Missouri River. The ferry operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be in use until November 1, weather depending.
Pinochle winners
Winners of the Wednesday night pinochle players at the Roy Legion were:
1st: Wanda Kolstad
2nd: Ron Hrubes
3rd: Matt Rickl
Servsafe class is May 25
MSU Extension will be hosting a Servsafe Food Manager Class on Thursday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an accredited certification for food managers. Contact Sarah Bock at 406-535-3919 if you would like to learn more.
Mothers Day luncheon
There will be a Mothers Day Luncheon at the Moose Lodge on Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bring a salad if you have one you’d like to share.
TBID board to meet
The Lewistown Tourism Business and Improvement District No. 1 will meet Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. in the Snowy Mountain Development Corporation conference room or by Zoom. Items on the agenda include a presentation or request for assistance for the Centerfest Music Festival; approval of minutes; financial report; old business; and new business, including the TBID request form and marking manager activity about Enjoy Lewistown.
TIF, TED boards to meet
The TIF District and TED District Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the SMDC Conference Room, 507 W. Main Street, Lewistown, or by ZOOM, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Agenda items include:
Update on TIF RLF
Potential TIF Project Inquiry
Board Position Opening Discussion
Presentation Packet Update for TIF RLF
The Central Montana Historical Association, Inc will hold their Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Montana Museum conference room, 408 NE Main, Lewistown.
Items on the agenda include election of board officers, audit report, opening on May 27 and summer activities.
The meeting is open to the public.
VA Service Officer to visit LewistownA Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in Lewistown on Wednesday, May 10 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW Post.
