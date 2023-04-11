Shriners to hold free screening for children April 15
The Central Montana Shrine Club and Shriner’s Hospital for Children are offering a free children’s screening clinic for burns, cleft palate, and orthopedics. The screening will take place at Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave., Suite 1, in Lewistown on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Screening is free of charge for children up to age 18. Women who are pregnant may also screen their unborn children, as some conditions may now be fixed in the womb. For more information, text Casey Jenni at (406) 366-5049 or call Bob Jenni at (406) 366-5245.
Knights of Columbus to host convention in Lewistown
Knights of Columbus Council 1508 is hosting the Montana Knights of Columbus State Convention in Lewistown April 20-22. Events open to the public include The Eucharistic Miracles of the World, an International Exhibition Designed and Created by Carlo Acutis, the Servant of God. This exhibit is available for viewing in the St. Leo’s Parish Center Gymnasium Friday April 21, 1-5 p.m., and Saturday April 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, there will be a special one-time showing of the movie Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, at the Judith Theatre Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. There is a charge for admission to the film.
