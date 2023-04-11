Shriners to hold free screening for children April 15

The Central Montana Shrine Club and Shriner’s Hospital for Children are offering a free children’s screening clinic for burns, cleft palate, and orthopedics. The screening will take place at Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave., Suite 1, in Lewistown on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Screening is free of charge for children up to age 18. Women who are pregnant may also screen their unborn children, as some conditions may now be fixed in the womb. For more information, text Casey Jenni at (406) 366-5049 or call Bob Jenni at (406) 366-5245.

