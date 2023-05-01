The Friends of the Lewistown Public Library will be holding its monthly book sale on Friday, May 5, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station, across the street from the Library. All proceeds from the book sale go to support the Lewistown Public Library.
Open Mic Night
Open Mic Night will be held Thursday, May 4 at the Eagles Grand Ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Hospice Volunteer Training rescheduled
Due to the snow storm, the Central Montana Medical Center Hospice volunteer training has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4. There is still room to sign up for the new dates.
To register, contact Home Health Reception/Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Eileen V. Stahl at (406) 535-6302.
Deadline reminder for hunting apps is May 1
The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Monday, May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is Thursday, June 1. All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VA Service Officer to visit Lewistown
A Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in Lewistown on Wednesday, May 3, 10, and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW Post.
CMMC to hold informational meetings
The Central Montana Medical Center will hold informational meetings in May about their cancer center campaign. Meetings will be about one hour and will include information about the project, an eight-minute video, and time for questions and answers.
Roy School, May 3, 6:30 p.m.
Grass Range School, May 4, 7 p.m.
Denton Town Hall, May 8, 7 p.m.
Lewistown, Council on Aging, May 9, 7 p.m.
Winifred School, May 11, 6: 30 p.m.
Winnett, Petroleum County Community Center, May 15, 6:30 p.m.
Moore School, May 16, 7 p.m.
Lewistown, Council on Aging, May 22, 2 p.m.
Stanford Town Hall, May 23, 6:30 p.m.
Hobson Community Center, May 24, 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Abby Franks at (406) 366-3919.
