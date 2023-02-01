A roundup of small news items from Central Montana
Heath Rural Fire meeting is Feb. 6
Heath Rural Fire meeting is Feb. 6
The Heath Rural Fire Department will hold their annual meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Heath Hall. An agenda is listed on the department's website. Refreshments will be served.
Open mic night returns
Open mic night will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Eagles Grand Ballroom. The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.
Pinochle winners this week
Winners of pinochle night on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Roy Legion were: first, Guy Maberry; second, Amos Charbonneau; and third, John Thomas.
Koinonia retreat weekend is Feb. 17
A Christian weekend retreat will be held in Lewistown February 17-19 at St. Leo's Catholic Church Parish Center. The Koinonia retreat has been held in Lewistown since 1984 and is an interdenominational retreat open to all people who wish to grow deeper in their relationship with Jesus.
The weekend begins Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and continues through Sunday, Feb. 19. Those wishing to attend should call and pre-register. To learn more, or to register, contact Tom Petranek at (406) 350-3777 or Ron Hrubes at (406) 535-3613.