Superintendent Arntzen is seeking community partners to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) around the state. SFSP is made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and provides nutritional meals to all children and teens 18 years old and younger throughout the summer months. This helps maintain healthy living and promotes healthy food choices.
“The Summer Food Service Program benefits working Montana families by providing free nutritious meals to all children during the busy summer months,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “This USDA program is a great opportunity for our communities to partner to put our Montana students first while they are out of the classroom.”
The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) is accepting applications for the 2023 summer from:
• public and private nonprofit schools
• local government agencies
• private nonprofit organizations
How can you help your community?
• Become a SFSP site. Reach out to existing Summer Food Service Program sponsors to add open sites at schools, community centers, parks, pools, or other eligible locations kids gather in the summer months. Check out the USDA Capacity Builder Map to find where sponsors and sites operated in 2022.
• Become a SFSP sponsor. Eligible sponsors include public and private nonprofit schools, local government agencies, and private nonprofit organizations. Program sponsors operate sites at eligible locations in their community during the summer months. Sponsors of the SFSP handle the financial, administrative and food service responsibilities of SFSP sites. Sponsors are reimbursed at a set rate for meals served to eligible children. For more information follow this link to the USDA website for information on becoming a sponsor.
• Help publicize local SFSP sites. Here are some tools for advertising 2023 Montana SFSP sites:
- Advertise in the SFSP at your neighborhood, workplace, school, community center, daycare, or wherever you see fit. Visit our website for flyers.
- Spread the word and use the SFSP text line. Starting in late May, anyone can text summer meals to 914-342-7744 to learn the locations of your nearest SFSP site.
- Visit the SFSP Map. This map is updated in late spring/early summer when sites begin operating for the year.
Learn more about the OPI School Nutrition Programs and the USDA’s SFSP here. To start the application to sponsor a SFSP site call (406) 444-2501.
The deadline for sponsors to apply to operate the 2023 SFSP is May 1, 2023. Existing approved 2023 sponsors can add sites at any point throughout the summer.