Superintendent Arntzen is seeking community partners to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) around the state. SFSP is made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and provides nutritional meals to all children and teens 18 years old and younger throughout the summer months. This helps maintain healthy living and promotes healthy food choices.

“The Summer Food Service Program benefits working Montana families by providing free nutritious meals to all children during the busy summer months,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “This USDA program is a great opportunity for our communities to partner to put our Montana students first while they are out of the classroom.”