What are some of the keys to keeping your mind sharp as you age? As it turns out, some of the suggestions are what one might hear when they’re young, too: stay active physically, mentally, and socially. In your elder years, that counts double if it means trying some new things every once in a while.
Michele Stanton, a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Lewistown, Becky Nachtigal, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Central Montana Medical Center, and Dr. Katie Williams of One Health clinic in Lewistown, recently sat down during a forum to discuss topics in senior mental health, including memory loss to tips for the newly-retired.
“Keep a healthy diet and exercise. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain,” Williams said in response to a question about how to maintain brain health through the aging process. “Socialization is helpful, meeting new people and having new experiences — anything you’re learning or doing a new thing helps with brain health. It’s about finding a balance of safety and new experiences.”
That advice also related to how to handle being newly retired, which, contrary to popular conceptions, can be a difficult life change.
“Experiencing a loss of identity after retirement is more common than we think. In rural Montana, we see that with a lot of ranchers, especially men,” Stanton said. “We introduce ourselves by our jobs and people build their lives around that. A lack of hobbies can contribute to that sense of loss.”
“Identity is always changing,” Nachtigal continued. “Identity as you’re getting older is often about how you’re serving others. When retirement hits, there’s a question of ‘If I’m not working, what am I leaving behind?’ Even just mentorship can leave another footprint, but it can be all sorts of different things.”
But it’s also important for seniors to seek help for mental health issues even if they’re not sure where to start.
“It’s fine to come in and not know what’s wrong,” Nachtigal said. “A lot of it is generational. Previously, those feelings weren’t talked about and it’s ok to have been raised in that environment. Our job is to be able to take care of that.”
“There’s a fear of stigma around mental health issues, but often if you talk about your experience, others will say, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you said that,’” Stanton continued. “You never know who you may be helping along the way.
And seeking help for mental health problems might just help with other issues as well.
“Sensory deprivation is associated with increased depression,” Williams said. “If someone is suffering from depression, I’d encourage them to seek help for it, because that can also help cognition.”
