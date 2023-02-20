It’s a part of the LAC’s Strategic Plan to showcase local artists? That’s why we offer so many group exhibitions and “calls” for artwork. We hope you’ll keep the theme of “Spark” in mind as you create artwork in the next few months, to submit in our June exhibition.
Don’t miss the final weeks of the Montana Winter Fair Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition at the Lewistown Art Center. This incredible, state-wide show features primarily quilters and fiber artists from Central Montana and boasts a myriad of materials at work, including crochet, wheat fiber casting, quilting, thread painting and more. Quilts and artwork will come down on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. before Friday, March 3.
Final call for beaded artwork and handmade furniture! The LAC’s March exhibition in the Wilkins Gallery will feature beaded artwork and jewelry alongside handmade furniture from here in Fergus County. If you, or someone you know, is interested in exhibiting, please email images with title, dimension, and price to lac.executivedirector@gmail.com.
It may seem far off, but the LAC’s community exhibition is just around the corner. Our June exhibition exclusively features locals and members of the Lewistown Art Center. The theme this year? SPARK! Spark can call to mind the beginning, the impetus, or the catalyst of change. Spark can refer to a sudden moment of knowing, a flashpoint or acceleration, or the offshoot of a larger burning idea. Sparks can turn to full blown blazes, or quickly fizzle into ash. We invite artists of all media, age, and ability to submit artwork for SPARK, a community exhibition. Dates and details will follow in the coming months, but start your creative engines now.
Registration open for Hands on Art
Hands on Art, our after-school art education program, has open registration for our Spring Blocks. This spring, growing artists will tackle Drawing in March, Paper Crafts in April, and the Dramatic Arts in May. Hands on Art meets once a week, and preregistration is required. Head to our website to sign up today.
Remember, Hands on Art, and all youth programs at the Lewistown Art Center, has scholarships available. Full and partial scholarships are available, no questions asked, but we request you register in person or email Nolee Anderson-Hendren, our Education Coordinator, at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com. Scholarships are available for sibling groups. Registration is first come, first serve.
Upcoming Adult Art Education
Join us on the third Thursday of March and April for Mug Club. This program, offered through the Ken Edwards Memorial Ceramic Studio, will walk you through the basics of creating and decorating your own ceramic mug. In March, we’ll learn the ancient technique of making pinch pots, and we’ll hop on the wheel in April. Seats are limited, 13+ please. Register online or call us at (406) 535-8278.