Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition

The Montana Winter Fair Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition is still on display in the Wilkins Gallery. Those wishing to view the artwork have until the end of February to do so. 

 Photo courtesy of Mary Baumstark

Did you know?

It’s a part of the LAC’s Strategic Plan to showcase local artists? That’s why we offer so many group exhibitions and “calls” for artwork. We hope you’ll keep the theme of “Spark” in mind as you create artwork in the next few months, to submit in our June exhibition.