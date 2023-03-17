Although relatively new at Moore School, sophomore Isaiah Pearson said finding his niche was pretty easy. Isaiah, who arrived in Moore last year from Billings, has wasted no time getting into the groove of small town life.
“It feels nice being in a small school and in a small community,” he said. “I like the individual attention I get here.”
Isaiah, currently taking biology, art, health and PE, algebra and English, says it’s a toss up which is his favorite — either math or art. He particularly enjoys the art of drawing, usually creating anime (Japanese-style animation drawing). His favorite medium is colored pencils. He’s also a good student, and is on the Honor Roll this semester.
Isaiah enjoys music, but mostly on his own time. He likes to write his own pop and rap songs, and is teaching himself to play the guitar with the help of YouTube videos.
When not engaged in the arts or academics, Isaiah also participates in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. This week he travels to Bozeman for the FCCLA state convention, where he’ll compete in the category of “food innovations.” Isaiah’s challenge was to create a cookie with fewer than 10 grams of sugar. His recipe is for a no-bake peanut butter and chocolate cookie he calls “Sweet Fudgies.” He’s already tested it with some of his fellow students and been given a “thumbs up.”
At home in his spare time, Isaiah also loves to read, especially fantasy writers such as J.K. Rowling or Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and Magnus Chase series.
Isaiah lives in Moore with his foster family, Danelle and James Hanson. His foster siblings are Aiden, Ella and Alison Hanson.
The family also includes three dogs — Waffles, a French bulldog; Sparky, a border collie mix; and Pebbles, a Chihuahua mix — and three cats, Hooch, Blue and JT. Of the pets, Isaiah said his favorites are the dogs Pebbles and Waffles.
In addition to enjoying art and music, Isaiah said cooking is his favorite hobby. Eventually he’d like to attend culinary school and then possibly open his own restaurant, either in California or Alaska…anywhere with access to fresh seafood.
“I’d love to have a lot of salmon, crab or other seafood to cook with,” Isaiah said. “Right now I’m learning to make sushi. I love California rolls if they have crab or salmon.”
