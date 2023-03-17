Moore Spotlight Isaiah Pearson

Moore sophomore Isaiah Pearson shows off one of his color pencil drawings, this one celebrating Poppy Day.

 Photo by Deb Hill

Although relatively new at Moore School, sophomore Isaiah Pearson said finding his niche was pretty easy. Isaiah, who arrived in Moore last year from Billings, has wasted no time getting into the groove of small town life.

“It feels nice being in a small school and in a small community,” he said. “I like the individual attention I get here.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.