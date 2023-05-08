Jace Dunkel

Grass Range junior Jace Dunkel gets ready for a basketball game during the starting lineups last season.

 Photo courtesy of Grass Range School

Grass Range's Jace Dunkel is in the home stretch of his junior year. While he's looking forward to summer, Dunkel is first looking forward to improving his track and field performances. 

Competing in javelin, high jump, 4x100 m relay, and 4x400 m relay, Dunkel has already qualified for state in high jump, and looking to qualify in javelin as well. 

