Grass Range's Jace Dunkel is in the home stretch of his junior year. While he's looking forward to summer, Dunkel is first looking forward to improving his track and field performances.
Competing in javelin, high jump, 4x100 m relay, and 4x400 m relay, Dunkel has already qualified for state in high jump, and looking to qualify in javelin as well.
His favorite event, Dunkel said he is "slowly climbing back up" in his javelin throws.
"I threw a 151 at my last track meet," said Dunkel, adding that he recently completed a throw just a foot short of his personal record. "I was throwing in the 140s [at that meet], then I threw a good one on my last throw."
Although he's focused on track and field right now, Dunkel also played both football and basketball this year. He even got to be a part of the state-winning Fergus football team, as Winnett-Grass Range did not have enough players to field a team this year.
"It was my first year playing for Fergus," said Dunkel. "It was awesome and the best first year. I hope to play again next year."
While the basketball season didn't quite end the way the Rams wanted it to, losing out in district play, Dunkel said next year feels promising for the team.
This semester, Dunkel has been studying finance, science, history, and his favorite, ag. His favorite project was working to build a carryall for the FFA chapter. The students are currently building birdhouses for a local grandparent.
When Dunkel isn't building things or throwing the javelin this spring, he's likely out branding for friends or neighbors.
"It's branding season so I brand a lot," said Dunkel. "Every weekend we have at least two brandings to go to."
When the last bell rings at Grass Range for this school year, Dunkel will be headed back to work on the King Ranch near Winnett, where he's spent his summers since eighth grade.
"I fence, move cows, stack hay; just anything they ask me to do," said Dunkel of his work on the ranch.
However, his favorite part of working has nothing to do with the ranch, but rather the mid-day lunch break.
"My boss's wife cooks a good lunch every day."
He also enjoys that he gets to work alongside his track and basketball coach, Mitch Thompson.
With just one year left before high school graduation, Dunkel is contemplating what to do next.
"I'm hoping I can get a basketball scholarship. I'm thinking about going to school to be an electrician, but I'm still thinking."
If he had a day off with no school, Dunkel said he would spend it helping someone brand or he'd head fishing. Sounds like a great way to spend a day.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.