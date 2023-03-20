Sisters who are close in age often share many things while growing up. The Howard sisters are no different. What is different is one thing they do share - both are members of the Roy-Winifred girls’ basketball team.
Roy senior Arieanna Howard and sophomore Alizae Howard are the daughters of Anderson and Shauna Howard. This is their second year at Roy. They previously attended school at Winnett.
Arieanna is 17 years old and the only student in her grade. She is a member of the Outlaws junior varsity basketball team. She has played volleyball for four years, and in track her events are shot put, javelin, and discus. This is also her fourth year to participate in track.
Arieanna said that although she and her younger sister on the same sports teams, they mostly get along.
“We do spend a lot of time together,” she said. “Besides sports, we are both in 4-H and FFA. But our hobbies are not the same.”
One of Arieanna’s hobbies is origami. The most difficult item she has created is a phoenix, which took well over an hour to complete. That’s quite a bit of time for something that is only 15 centimeters in size.
Arieanna looks forward to graduation and possible going to college to study business. This summer she hopes to spend work hours at a local flower shop caring for plants and trees.
Alizae is a sophomore at Roy and is 15 years old, the youngest sibling of the Howard family. She was on the junior varsity basketball team last year, but moved up to varsity this year.
“Going to the state tournament was fun,” she said. “I was there for the games against Plentywood and Twin Bridges, but became ill and had to leave.”
She is also a member of the volleyball and track teams. Her track events are the 100 meter sprint, 4x100 meter relay, and this year, she would like to try pole vault or 100 meter hurdles.
Alizae said that being on teams with her sister brought them closer.
“Arieanna has helped me a lot and it has brought us closer,” she said. “Arieanna is willing to help, encouraging me, and being very supportive. Seeing her graduate, seeing her succeed in something she has worked for will make me happy.”
Outside of completing 4-H projects and attending camps, Alizae also spends time with music. She plays the flute, piccolo and the ukulele. Her love for music was inspired by her third grade teacher who first introduced her to the instrument.
