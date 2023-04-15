Goddy Bandola

Goddy Bandola, a junior at Judith Gap School, hopes to enroll in the U.S. Air Force Academy after graduation.

 Photo by Will Briggs

Judith Gap School’s Goddy Bandola has a couple of goals for the next few years of his life. For one, he hopes to become an FFA state officer. For another, he wants to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

“I’ve always wanted to go into the military,” Goddy said. “I like planes and it’s pretty academically inclined.”

