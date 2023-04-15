Judith Gap School’s Goddy Bandola has a couple of goals for the next few years of his life. For one, he hopes to become an FFA state officer. For another, he wants to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
“I’ve always wanted to go into the military,” Goddy said. “I like planes and it’s pretty academically inclined.”
The junior’s favorite classes this year are agriculture, which fits explains his FFA aspirations, and chemistry.
“There are so many opportunities to do things in ag,” he explained. “And I didn’t think I would like chemistry, but I do.”
He and his sister Saqqara, an eighth grader who also attends Judith Gap School, live in town and have seven birds, two dogs, two leopard geckos, three fish, a cat, and two guinea pigs.
“It’s a lot of work and care,” Goddy said.
They also have an older brother, Tristan, who now lives in Missoula and they’re able to visit without traveling too far. Outside of school and career aspirations, Goddy has a few hobbies he enjoys.
“I play guitar — if I like a song I just learn it,” Goddy said.
In particular, he’s been learning songs from Taylor Swift’s latest album. He also likes to spend time just learning new things.
“I like looking at random stuff, and learning just some random things,” Goddy said. “I look forward to any competitions with talent.”
Goddy also plays basketball on his school’s junior varsity basketball team, and really enjoys Judith Gap’s ski club.
“We try to go until the end of March if we can,” Goddy said.
