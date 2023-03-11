Zane Mager likes working with his hands. He’s certainly getting plenty of practice at it both in and out of school.
The sophomore’s favorite class is shop and he’s involved in Judith Gap’s FFA chapter, where he spends a lot of time on mechanics. That’s also something he does in his free time.
“I’m trying to get a snowmobile going,” Zane said. “And then I’m going to get another truck.”
On top of fixing up vehicles, Zane works in meat processing.
“It’s fine cutting up the meat,” he said. “But there’s a lot of cleaning.”
Zane lives on his family’s ranch and has three siblings, a younger brother Wade, a younger sister Shandy, and an older sister Shayla. The family keeps cattle, and also has a dog Zane is quite fond of
“He’s a mutt, his name is Stewie,” Zane said. “He’s a good dog.”
Zane also shows steers and took part in a livestock show in Idaho over winter break. He is looking forward to an upcoming show in Harlowton in August.
With just two and a half years left in his time at Judith Gap School, Zane has one piece of advice for younger students.
“Do what makes you happy,” he said. “And don’t care about what other people think.”
Will Briggs can be reached at reporter3@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.