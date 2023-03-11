Zane Mager - Judith Gap

Judith Gap sophomore Zane Mager enjoys shop class and is fixing up a snowmobile in his spare time.

 Photo by Will Briggs

Zane Mager likes working with his hands. He’s certainly getting plenty of practice at it both in and out of school.

The sophomore’s favorite class is shop and he’s involved in Judith Gap’s FFA chapter, where he spends a lot of time on mechanics. That’s also something he does in his free time.

