Hobson junior Kodi Barnes is enjoying school in Hobson. Barnes moved to Hobson from Anaconda halfway through her sophomore year.
“I like all the people,” said Barnes. “Everyone here is very nice.”
Hobson junior Kodi Barnes is enjoying school in Hobson. Barnes moved to Hobson from Anaconda halfway through her sophomore year.
“I like all the people,” said Barnes. “Everyone here is very nice.”
Barnes also likes her classes, especially English.
“I enjoy all the books we read all the discussions we have,” said Barnes. “I’ve always liked to read.”
Right now, her class is reading “Crime and Punishment.” However, her favorite book is “Flowers for Algernon.”
“I do a lot of reading outside of school. It’s probably my favorite hobby,” Barnes said.
Barnes also likes to write.
“I write just whatever pops into my mind — a lot of it is poetry,” she explained.
Aside from English, Barnes keeps busy with chemistry, pre-calc, vet tech, and ACT classes, along with two dual enrollment courses, including Microsoft Word and developmental psychology.
“I enjoy coming to school and all the work that I do,” said Barnes.
She hopes to continue that work in higher education, with plans to obtain a degree in psychiatry, hopefully from a Montana college.
“I want to be a psychiatrist,” said Barnes. “It’s kind of something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid. It interests me.”
While all those classes would seem to take up a lot of time, Barnes still finds time to play basketball and volleyball and help her parents coach junior high basketball.
“We’re kind of a basketball family,” said Barnes, though she admits that she prefers playing volleyball.
“I like the coaches and the team — we had a good time even if we didn’t win as many games as we’d like to,” Barnes noted of the volleyball season.
This summer, she will go back to Anaconda to stay with family, go to sports camps, and hang out with friends.
Back in Hobson, Barnes lives with her dad and stepmom and four siblings, including two full siblings, a half-sibling, and a step-sibling.
“But we never really differentiate —we’re just all family,” said Barnes.
After spending the summer in Anaconda, Barnes will be back in Hobson for her senior year, something that’s bittersweet to think about.
“I’m excited for it. I’ll be sad when it’s over, but right now, I’m kind of excited about being done with school.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.