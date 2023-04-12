Kodi Barnes

Junior Kodi Barnes moved to Hobson from Anaconda last year and loves to read. Her favorite book is “Flowers for Algernon.”

 Photo courtesy of Kodi Barnes

Hobson junior Kodi Barnes is enjoying school in Hobson. Barnes moved to Hobson from Anaconda halfway through her sophomore year.

“I like all the people,” said Barnes. “Everyone here is very nice.”

