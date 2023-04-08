Grass Range fourth grader Leah Hedman is all about arts and crafts.
The Big Sky 4-H Club member enjoys sewing, cooking, and crocheting.
“I like making soft chocolate chip cookies,” said Leah.
The cookies earned her a blue ribbon at the Central Montana Fair last year. She’ll be chasing more blue ribbons the at upcoming 2023 fair, where she plans to enter a rag quilt and a zipper bag she’s working on.
“A rag quilt kind of just has fringe and I sew the blocks together,” said Leah. “The zipper bag will be the size of a pencil box.”
Leah credits her nana, grandma, and mom of teaching her to sew and cook.
“My favorite thing I made was an apron last year for 4-H,” Leah noted.
She also likes to crochet, something she learned from a babysitter from Ayers Colony.
“I’m not very good at crocheting, but I like making coasters and stuff,” said Leah.
Her crafting skills don’t end there either. Some are even lucky enough to receive a handmade card from Leah.
“I like making cards for different people,” said Leah. “If someone’s birthday is coming up, I’ll plan ahead and make them a card.”
These special greetings can be drawn or painted, depending on what Leah chooses to use that day.
But, don’t let the crafty hobbies fool you; Leah is just as comfortable working with her 4-H steer named Bruno, which was named after a character in the movie “Encanto.”
“This will be my first year showing him,” said Leah. “I lead him around on the weekends.”
The family, which consists of brother, AJ, and parents Jenny and Brett, also has a border collie named Ole.
Leah has fun helping on her granparents’ ranch, where she’s assisted with one branding already this year, with three more on the schedule.
“I push calves into the chute so can brand them,” said Leah.
In school, Leah most enjoys math class, where they are currently learning about measurements.
She also started playing volleyball and basketball this year. Though she prefers basketball, she will continue playing both next year. With her fourth grade level being the youngest competitors in the program, she’s been playing for the B team, but dressing for the A team (6th-8th graders) as well.
With summer not too far away, Leah plans to continue 4-H projects, help brand, and play more basketball.
