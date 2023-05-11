Hobson sophomore Levi Stevenson has enjoyed school in Hobson since a young kindergartener, but next year he'll be attending a new school, a school thousands of miles away in fact.
If all goes as planned, Stevenson will traveling to Germany this fall for an exchange year through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. The program is jointly funded and managed by the U.S. and German governments and provides 350 scholarships for an academic year home-stay program.
"I've been wanting to go on an exchange or do something different for about five years," said Stevenson. "So I started researching and found this program to be the best fit."
It also helped that a friend's mom had also participated in the program and helped provide guidance. With his application in, Stevenson is now in the process of finding a host family. Whether that family is in a big city or a smaller town, he is looking forward to a new experience.
"I'd just be happy to be placed anywhere," said Stevenson. "Even if it's a rural environment similar to Hobson, it would be interesting to see that."
To prepare for his upcoming exchange, Stevenson has been taking an online German class on top of his regular curriculum. When he departs in August, he will spend four weeks in Washington D.C. for intensive language training with other students in the program.
He was inspired to travel to Germany because of his family ties, with two of his grandparents born there before emigrating.
"I like learning about the culture because I have a lot of heritage there," said Stevenson. "I'm most excited to learn about another culture and share aspects of my own."
When he's not learning German, Stevenson particularly enjoys English and Algebra II. In English, they are currently reading "The Great Gatsby."
"I like English because of all the stories we read; we get to analyze and do more than just read," said Stevenson. "We look at the deeper meaning behind what characters are doing."
While he will spend most of his summer just preparing for a year away, Stevenson said he will take time this summer for a trip with family to Idaho in July.
If this summer is anything like the last, he also thinks he'll make it out to Ackley Lake to go paddleboarding with his mom. Now in the home stretch of the school year, Stevenson said he's awaiting a new adventure.
"I'm just kind of ready for this year to end and move on to some other things and on to my foreign exchange year coming up."
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.