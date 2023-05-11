Levi Stevenson

Hobson sophomore Levi Stevenson will spend his junior year as an exchange student in Germany.

 Photo courtesy of Hobson School

Hobson sophomore Levi Stevenson has enjoyed school in Hobson since a young kindergartener, but next year he'll be attending a new school, a school thousands of miles away in fact. 

If all goes as planned, Stevenson will traveling to Germany this fall for an exchange year through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. The program is jointly funded and managed by the U.S. and German governments and provides 350 scholarships for an academic year home-stay program. 

