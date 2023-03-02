Students, young and old, are participating in “I Love to Read month at Denton.” Traditionally, it is held in March in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. He was born on March 2, 1904. The goal is to promote the love of reading, develop communication skills and, of course, learning.
This month, Sue Poser and Curtis Kauffman were in charge of pairing elementary students with high school drama students, choosing the dates and books, and setting locations for the events.
“From what we’ve witnessed, it’s been a very positive experience,” elementary teacher Diane Econom said. “We have a few high school students who really come to life when reading to the younger ones.”
What did the students think? Here is what some of them said.
Kamden: Gabe was reading to me, and we were talking about the book We liked our books, and we talked a lot about them. Gabe is a good teacher.
Gabe: While reading with Kamden, I realized that reading was a lot more fun when not being done for an English class. (Gabe Squires and Kamden Tesarek)
Carter: Christine read books to me; one was about Scooby Doo. I liked when she read to me.
Christine: It was really fun getting to know Carter while helping him learn. (Christine Cowing & Carter Schwab)
Myah: Emory read books to me. She read “Chickens Aren’t the Only Ones,” a scary bear book, and a “Cat int he Hat” book to me. It was really, really good!
Emory: It was very fun getting to know Myah and learning what she likes to read.
(Emory Sutton and Myah Coscia)
Sterling: My partner was Caitlyn. We read the chicken book and two Dr. Suess books. Listening to books makes me feel like a big girl.
Caitlyn: I had fun with my partner, Sterling, reading books. We also talked about her horses.
(Caitlyn Poser and Sterling Jordan)