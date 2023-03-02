Students, young and old, are participating in “I Love to Read month at Denton.” Traditionally, it is held in March in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. He was born on March 2, 1904. The goal is to promote the love of reading, develop communication skills and, of course, learning.

This month, Sue Poser and Curtis Kauffman were in charge of pairing elementary students with high school drama students, choosing the dates and books, and setting locations for the events.