The school year is half over, but that doesn’t mean students can take it easy for the next few months. The Roy students of the quarter are proof of that.
Ten-year-old Taylor Kalina is the elementary student of the quarter. He is in the fourth grade and his grandparents are Dave and Marilyn Kalina.
Taylor was excited and surprised to be chosen for the honor. He believes it was the result of his hard work in class along with trying to get along with everybody.
Taylor’s favorite subject is science, “because I like doing experiments,” he said. “I like everything about school!”
He also likes to play outside in the snow during the winter. Taylor has a cat named Hawk.
When asked if he had a hero, Taylor replied, ”Grandpa is my hero. He teaches me a lot about many things.”
Looking toward the future, Taylor said he would like to be a professional hunting guide. He would also like to travel to Utah with his grandparents.
Timothy Greene was chosen as the junior high/high school student of the quarter. He is 14 years old and he is the son of Rebecca and Charlie Greene.
Although he doesn’t participate in sports, Timothy strives to complete his school work in a timely manner. His favorite subject is math and he believes helping others with their school work, encouraging them to improve their grades is something every student should do.
Timothy’s favorite winter activity is sledding, “because of the hot cocoa when you come inside.” During the summer, he enjoys practicing with his bow, swimming and visiting with friends.
If he could travel anywhere, Timothy would like to go to Texas, with his friend Trinity, to see Preston, a YouTube personality he enjoys watching.