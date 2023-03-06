Hailey Geary

Grass Range freshman Hailey Geary is enjoying school in Grass Range and ranch life and dreams of the day she can visit Tennesee.

 Courtesy photo

While freshman Hailey Geary calls the prairie around Grass Range home, she is already looking forward to the day when she can explore a new place: Tennessee.

“I’ve always been a fan of country music and Nashville is there,” Geary explained of her love for the state she has yet to visit.