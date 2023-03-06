While freshman Hailey Geary calls the prairie around Grass Range home, she is already looking forward to the day when she can explore a new place: Tennessee.
“I’ve always been a fan of country music and Nashville is there,” Geary explained of her love for the state she has yet to visit.
With future plans to become a cosmetologist, she hopes to attend college somewhere, hopefully in Tennessee. Though she admires voices made famous in the Music City, Geary also enjoys belting out tunes herself.
“I like to sing,” said Geary. “I like a lot of Gretchen Wilson, but mostly older country, and some new.”
Each year, she performs at the Grass Range FFA banquet where she sings a solo A cappella version of “God Bless the USA.”
“But I think I’m going to change it up this year,” Geary said of the musical selection for the banquet coming up in May.
Though she dreams of days in Tennessee, for now Geary is enjoying her time in Grass Range.
Geary has been attending school in Grass Range since third grade, when she moved from school at Ayers Colony due to its close proximity to the ranch where she lives.
“I like it - a lot of my friends are here and the teachers are all nice,” said Geary.
Her favorite subject this year is art, a class in which she has completed many projects she likes.
“All of them I’m pretty happy about,” said Geary.
The class recently learned to crochet.
At home, Geary said she enjoys helping on the ranch alongside parents Keith and Brittany. With lots to take care of, Geary said she helps with “pretty much everything.”
“We’re just getting done calving,” said Geary. “We still have a few left.”
Knowledge gained on the ranch translates well to competitions in FFA and vice versa. Geary competes in livestock judging, horse evaluation, and poultry, with the first being her favorite.
“Cattle are pretty much my favorite,” said Geary.
She also has an older brother, whom she rides with to school. If she found herself with a day off, Geary said she would just hang out with family and friends or help on the ranch. Her summer plans include much of the same, but adding in some camping trips.
Of course, if she could choose a dream vacation, you guessed it: she’d head south to Tennessee.