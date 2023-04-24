Winifred Seniors

Winifred seniors (from left) Caleb Moseman, Xander Rich, and Dustin Ploof stand in front of a smoker they're working on in shop class and stand ready to join the armed forces after graduation.

 Photo courtesy of Dustin Ploof

Graduation is fast approaching for Winifred School seniors Caleb Moseman, Xander Rich, and Dustin Ploof. After they’ve wrapped up their high school academic requirements, the three will join much different academies.

In June, Moseman and Ploof will depart Central Montana to join the Marines Corps, while Rich will start basic training for the National Guard Reserves in August.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.