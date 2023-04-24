Graduation is fast approaching for Winifred School seniors Caleb Moseman, Xander Rich, and Dustin Ploof. After they’ve wrapped up their high school academic requirements, the three will join much different academies.
In June, Moseman and Ploof will depart Central Montana to join the Marines Corps, while Rich will start basic training for the National Guard Reserves in August.
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to join the armed forces,” Moseman said. “My grandpa was in the Marines. He loaded bombs onto the planes on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War.”
Ploof said Moseman made a pretty good case for him to join the Marines as well.
“My first plan was to join the Army National Guard, but Moseman talked me into the Marines,” he said. “In the Marines, I can get paid to learn the things I’d pay to learn in college.”
Rich had similar reasons for enlisting.
“I always wanted to serve my country,” he said. “I wanted to start my career with a job and not by going to college.”
The three future service members share more than just a career path: they all are enrolled in multiple shop classes at Winifred School and enjoy working with their hands. Ploof enjoys CAD (Computer Aided Design) work like 3D printing, and he hopes to use the skills he’s learned at school to be a machinist in the Marines. Moseman likes working on cars and has a work-study job at a local tire shop, while Rich particularly enjoys woodworking.
“We’re doing a pretty big smoker project in our main shop class right now that’s pretty cool,” he said.
Ploof, Moseman, and Rich are also taking in English and Government classes, and Ploof is also taking three computer courses, including one in digital media.
All that time in shop class and preparing to join the military has left the three without a whole lot of spare time, but they’ve managed to take part in some extracurricular activities and hobbies anyway. Rich played football this fall and is in the middle of track season, where he runs short distances and long jumps. Ploof is an avid hunter and fisher who also throws javelin, discus, and shot-put and is playing the role of Tiny Tom in the school’s production of the play, “Urine Town.” Moseman has even less time on his hands.
“I played a little bit pf basketball and football and do some hunting and fishing, but life pretty much revolves around the Marines and cars,” he said.
And while the three are dealing with the typical mix of excitement and nerves that comes with graduating high school, Ploof summed up their attitude toward starting the next chapter of their lives.
“It’s weird to explain. I’m excited, I’m not,” he said. “I think I’m pretty ready for the Marines, maybe not physically, but mentally.”
