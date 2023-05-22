It’s almost summer, which can only mean one thing here at the Lewistown Library — the Summer Reading Program is upon us. This long-standing program is back for 2023 with the theme of “All Together Now”, encompassing activities, events, and reading challenges focused on community, kindness, friendship, and inclusion. Summer Reading runs from June 6 through July 15.

There will be weekly programming for each age group as well as activities to participate in on your own schedule. Programming for ages 6-8 will be Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and for ages 9-12 on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Participants will get a chance to explore a giant map of the state of Montana, correspond with a library pen pal, create kindness rocks, and enjoy interactive presentations from Humanities Montana speakers Janaína Vieira-Marques and Dave Caserio. Teen programs (ages 13+) will be Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and will include journal decorating, friendship bracelets, book club discussion, an outdoor volunteering project, and a trip to the Lewistown Escape Room. Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can enjoy an “All Together Now”-themed Books & Babies every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 11 a.m. we will host programming for the entire family, including birdwatching at Brewery Flats, a free showing of “School of Rock” at the Judith Theater, a group hike at Limekiln, and a free day at the City Pool.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.