It’s almost summer, which can only mean one thing here at the Lewistown Library — the Summer Reading Program is upon us. This long-standing program is back for 2023 with the theme of “All Together Now”, encompassing activities, events, and reading challenges focused on community, kindness, friendship, and inclusion. Summer Reading runs from June 6 through July 15.
There will be weekly programming for each age group as well as activities to participate in on your own schedule. Programming for ages 6-8 will be Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and for ages 9-12 on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Participants will get a chance to explore a giant map of the state of Montana, correspond with a library pen pal, create kindness rocks, and enjoy interactive presentations from Humanities Montana speakers Janaína Vieira-Marques and Dave Caserio. Teen programs (ages 13+) will be Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and will include journal decorating, friendship bracelets, book club discussion, an outdoor volunteering project, and a trip to the Lewistown Escape Room. Ages 0-5 and their caregivers can enjoy an “All Together Now”-themed Books & Babies every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 11 a.m. we will host programming for the entire family, including birdwatching at Brewery Flats, a free showing of “School of Rock” at the Judith Theater, a group hike at Limekiln, and a free day at the City Pool.
As always, participants can track their time spent reading throughout the 6-week program to be eligible for prizes. The Library has curated a variety of materials that fit with the “All Together Now” theme for all interests and reading levels. Patrons can also take part in a scavenger hunt, do the Learn and Share questions, and complete activity sheets for more chances to win prizes.
Keep up to date about programs, times, and locations by following the Lewistown Public Library on Facebook and Instagram and visit our website at lewistownlibrary.org for a comprehensive calendar of all Library events.
Signups for the Summer Reading Program begin on Tuesday, June 6 and continue until the program’s final day on Saturday, July 15. This program is completely free of cost to patrons and you do not need to have a library card to participate, though we encourage you to get one so you can utilize our materials throughout the program and beyond. Love the library, your community, and yourself!
Storytimes
Books & Babies will read “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang and “What’s Up, Maloo?” by Genevieve Godbout on Friday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will take a break until the end of the Summer Reading Program but will resume its regularly weekly schedule on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.
Teen Book Club
The next Teen Book Club selection, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson, is available to pick up at the Youth desk. Discussion will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:45 p.m.
LPL Adult Writers Group
The LPL Adult Writers Group will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This group is open to writers of all genres and experience levels.
Library Closure
The Library will be closed Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 27 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Regular hours resume Tuesday, May 30.
Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Library monthly meeting takes place on Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. The June Book Sale will be Friday, June 2 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
Democracy Project Reception
Participants of the Democracy Project will hold a public reception on Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to present their project on recycling access in Lewistown. Refreshments will be provided.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.