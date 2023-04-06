Winifred Mustangs 4-H

Jack Bergum, Kinzlee Wickens, Matt Bergum, Wade Wickens, Lyndie Wickens, Darrel Dyer, Walker Wickens, Maryn Wickens, Wrett Wickens on the Winifred Mustangs' ski trip to Showdown in February.

 Photo courtesy of Maryn Wickens

Hi! My name is Maryn Wickens. I am the new reporter and historian for the Winifred Mustangs 4-H club. So far this year we’ve been having fun and staying busy. In February many of our club members went skiing at Showdown ski hill as part of a fun day for all our hard work throughout the year. Everyone had a great time, many of us had fun skiing through the trees, my personal favorite! One of my twin brother’s went too fast around a corner and skied into a tree. Luckily there were so many branches covered in a heavy snow he wasn’t hurt and we were all able to laugh about it. I hope next year we can go as a club again.

Did you get a yummy 4-H valentine’s cake or treat? The annual Valentines bake sale is a wonderful fundraiser for Fergus county 4-H and also a great fundraiser for our local club in Winifred. We plan to use the money we made from the sale to give back to our community. We haven’t made a final decision, but planting flowers in the main street flower pots or delivering May Day flowers to the elderly and shut-in’s are our two options so far. Either option is sure to brighten someone’s day!

