Hi! My name is Maryn Wickens. I am the new reporter and historian for the Winifred Mustangs 4-H club. So far this year we’ve been having fun and staying busy. In February many of our club members went skiing at Showdown ski hill as part of a fun day for all our hard work throughout the year. Everyone had a great time, many of us had fun skiing through the trees, my personal favorite! One of my twin brother’s went too fast around a corner and skied into a tree. Luckily there were so many branches covered in a heavy snow he wasn’t hurt and we were all able to laugh about it. I hope next year we can go as a club again.
Did you get a yummy 4-H valentine’s cake or treat? The annual Valentines bake sale is a wonderful fundraiser for Fergus county 4-H and also a great fundraiser for our local club in Winifred. We plan to use the money we made from the sale to give back to our community. We haven’t made a final decision, but planting flowers in the main street flower pots or delivering May Day flowers to the elderly and shut-in’s are our two options so far. Either option is sure to brighten someone’s day!
Our next fundraiser is for our furry friends! The Winifred Mustangs, along with help from Horizon Veterinary Services, will be hosting a community rabies clinic in the ambulance bay on Main Street in Winifred on April 12 from 4-6 p.m. Mark your calendars and give us a call so we can get you on our list. If you need any horse vaccinations, call Jamie at (406) 462-5612 and we can preorder those for you to pick up at the clinic.
Clinic services include:
Dog Vaccine – Parvo/Distemper, etc
Cat Vaccine – Distemper/Adeno, etc
Rabies (dog or cat)
Bordetella (kennel cough)
Dog and Cat Dewormer
Horse Vaccine Vetera Gold (Eastern & Western Sleeping Sickness, Flu/Rhino, West Nile, Tetanus)
Vetera EWT +WNV (Eastern & Western Sleeping Sickness, West Nile, Tetanus)
Lastly, I would like to share some fun demonstrations from our last club meeting on March 19. Jack Bergum shared about a black woman who helped N.A.S.A. launch the first successful mission to outer space. Her name was Katherine Johnson. My cousin Wrett, told us about 3 types of knives. He told us what to use them for and how to use them safely. Hannah not only told us about her secret recipe (vanilla pudding) for her chocolate chip cookies, but also made some for us! They were so yummy! Justine is dog crazy! She told us all about her dog Scout who is a hound and how to take care of him. Lastly, I shared with everyone how to make your own dream catcher. I made one for everyone to see and told them that they are used to capture good and bad spirits that flow through the air around us. The bad ones are caught in the web of the catcher and the good ones flow down the feathers and onto us below. So far, I like mine and am having good dreams!
