March 2 - Twenty-four seniors and four take-out meals enjoyed taco soup with toppings, fresh fruit, and bread sticks, with pineapple sunshine cake for dessert. Thank you to Ginger for the birthday cakes this month. Phyllis will bake the cakes for next month. Jim told everyone about his sister Marie’s 90th birthday party in Bozeman. Tacoma gave an update on LeeAnn’s recovery. She is getting around with a cane and continues to improve every day. Tammie won $12.50 in the 50/50 drawing.
March 9 - The meal today was roast beef, herb potatoes, 7-layered salad, and rolls, with strawberry shortcake for dessert. We met at the courthouse and will continue to do so until the first of May.
March 16 - Our menu today was corned beef, mashed potatoes, cabbage/carrots, pistachio salad, and green cupcakes to celebrate St. Patty’s Day. There were twenty-eight seniors and four take-out meals today. Kim and Leo are headed to Indiana this week for a month. They are going to visit their son and catch up with friends in that area. They will be back in the middle of April. Ginger won the 50/50 for $10.50. Cards were played after clean-up was finished.
March 23 - Winner, winner, chicken dinner. There were thirty-one seniors present and eight take-out orders. Today is our birthday celebration meal of oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with milk gravy, cranberries, lettuce salad, with birthday cake and ice cream.
Murry Lou from Area II was here today. She reported on her Alzheimers Conference in Harlowton that she recently attended. The next conference will be in Winnett in June. She also talked about the Medicaid letter that people have received. The state gave away a lot of Medicaid aid during the Covid pandemic. Now they are cutting back. If you get a renewal packet, fill it out just like you did when you first applied for Medicaid. You may not receive anything, but fill it out anyway and send it in. They will let you know if you have been renewed or not.
Kim and Leo are still in Indiana visiting family and friends.
There will be a FREE spay and neuter clinic in Tom and Cheryl Tiarks’ shop. Dr. Nancy Belk is donating her time and supplies to everyone who brings in their dogs and cats to be spayed/neutered.
Patti let us all know that there will be a service for Joe Whisonant on Saturday, May 20 at the PCCC at 11:00 a.m. There will be a potluck meal and the meat will be provided using the donations that were given in Joe’s name. There will also be a graveside service for Mary Ann Coffee Bevis on Saturday, May 13. There will be potluck at the PCCC afterwards.
Patti is also on the school reunion committee. At the first of many reunion meetings, they are asking for everyone to give updated information to Tammie or Patti. They will be sending out information on the reunion shortly.
Linda for provided beautiful Easter/spring decorations and Melody for helped decorate the tables. Ralph for delivered all the take-out meals.
There are five candidates running for two positions on the school board. In the coming weeks, the candidates will stop by to visit with the seniors to tell us why they are running for school board. Ginger brought a card game that everyone got to play before our meeting ended. Cards were played after dishes were done and clean-up was finished.
March 30 - Twenty-seven seniors and seven take-outs enjoyed lunch of tater tot casserole, 3-bean salad, 5-cup fruit salad, and bread pudding.
Ashley Abrigowitch is one of the candidates running for school board. She answered questions from the group and told us a little bit about herself. Kylie Thompson was also here and gave her presentation of why she is running for school board. Cassie informed us about the current and upcoming budgets for the school.
Chuck Allen won the 50/50 for $10.00. Everyone helped with the clean-up and dishes and then there were several tables of cards played.
