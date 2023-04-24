RayeAnne Lund

March 2 - Twenty-four seniors and four take-out meals enjoyed taco soup with toppings, fresh fruit, and bread sticks, with pineapple sunshine cake for dessert. Thank you to Ginger for the birthday cakes this month. Phyllis will bake the cakes for next month. Jim told everyone about his sister Marie’s 90th birthday party in Bozeman. Tacoma gave an update on LeeAnn’s recovery. She is getting around with a cane and continues to improve every day. Tammie won $12.50 in the 50/50 drawing.

March 9 - The meal today was roast beef, herb potatoes, 7-layered salad, and rolls, with strawberry shortcake for dessert. We met at the courthouse and will continue to do so until the first of May.

