Your Neighbor Cares received a call from a couple who needs help paying their rent. They were both working full time and doing well until the wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since she is not able to work, their income has dropped plus they have expenses with her medical care. Their rent is $600 for the month of May.

If you would like to help them pay their rent for this month, please make your check out to Central Montana Foundation, PO Box 3672, Lewistown, MT 59457. On the memo line, please indicate you would like to help Need #385.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters