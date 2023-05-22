Your Neighbor Cares received a call from a couple who needs help paying their rent. They were both working full time and doing well until the wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since she is not able to work, their income has dropped plus they have expenses with her medical care. Their rent is $600 for the month of May.
If you would like to help them pay their rent for this month, please make your check out to Central Montana Foundation, PO Box 3672, Lewistown, MT 59457. On the memo line, please indicate you would like to help Need #385.
Need #386
We received a call from a lady needing help with repairs to her vehicle. She and her husband are on Social Security and they recently took custody of their grandchildren. It is important that they have reliable transportation to take the grandchildren to school and to their appointments. The estimate for some repairs and two tires will be at least $500. They would appreciate any help paying for these costs.
If you would like to donate toward this requested, please indicate Need #386 on the memo line of your check.
Needs #384, 383
We are pleased to report that with the donations received, we were able to help the gentleman in Need #384 get his truck repaired. He was thrilled!
We are still accepting donations for Need #383 so she can purchase a screen door for her apartment.
Your Neighbor Cares can be reached at (406) 366-4596 or on our website www.yourneighborcares.org. Requests can be made directly on our website.
