Stellar VBS, a summer kids' event, will be hosted at Zion Lutheran Church with the help of St. James Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Lewistown United Methodist Church from Monday, June 12 to Thursday, June 15.
At Stellar, kids discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in their everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus' light, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they'll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God through something called God Sightings.
Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:35 a.m.
Stellar is for kids Pre-K through 6th grade and will run from 8:30 a.m. (early drop off time) to noon each day. For more information, call (406)-538-5082. Registration forms are available online at www.zionlewistownelca.com. Please mail forms to 604 W. Evelyn St.; Lewistown, MT 59457 or drop them off at the church between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.