Rosendale in Winnett

Congressman Mat Rosendale (left) chats with Larry Carrell during a tour of the new Petroleum County Community Center Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy of Congressman Rosendale's Office

Congressman Matt Rosendale, passing through town Tuesday morning en route to Winnett to see the new community center, stopped in at the News-Argus with an update.

Rosendale said for the next few months his schedule will allow him to be back in the state about a week every month, although little of it will be spent at his Glendive ranch. Every visit is fully scheduled. During this visit, Rosendale participated in judging the Montana entries for the Congressional Art competition.

