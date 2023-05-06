Congressman Matt Rosendale, passing through town Tuesday morning en route to Winnett to see the new community center, stopped in at the News-Argus with an update.
Rosendale said for the next few months his schedule will allow him to be back in the state about a week every month, although little of it will be spent at his Glendive ranch. Every visit is fully scheduled. During this visit, Rosendale participated in judging the Montana entries for the Congressional Art competition.
“We have so much talent in Montana,” Rosendale said of the entries. “The one we selected is a painting by a high school senior that shows a horse, saddled, ready to work. Every Congressional district chooses a winning piece of art to hang in the Cannon Tunnel [a walkway inside the capitol used by members of Congress] for the next year.”
Rosendale also met with members of the Marine Corps Reserve, and visited Hi-Country Snack Foods in Lincoln.
“I have a huge district and lots of miles to cover,” he said of his itinerary.
Last week brought other good news to Rosendale, as his bill to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list passed the House Committee on Natural Resources.
“I introduced this legislation way back, but I couldn’t get a hearing on it. Now, after numerous incidents of dangerous conflicts between humans and bears, I think my colleagues are coming to realize this is about safety more than about hunting. Before I think they thought we just wanted to hunt grizzlies, but now they see the situation is downright dangerous,” Rosendale said.
Rosendale was also hopeful that House Bill 1 would pass.
“This is Republicans’ most important bill. It requires we hold the scheduled lease sales for gas and oil and if the sales can’t be held one month, they must be held the next month. This does two things: increases domestic energy production and increases production of critical minerals. It’s a national security problem, because China is increasing production of key minerals and we aren’t.
The bill would also speed up permitting for pipelines and natural gas export facilities,” Rosendale said, adding H.R. 1 is included in the package of bills that deal with the debt ceiling.
“Six members of the House and six members of the Senate have been collaborating on the debt ceiling package. We need to claw back a bunch of spending elements, like extra IRS agents or the $80 billion in new Green Deal spending. We are doing it without touching social security, medicare or veterans funding, so anything you see that says otherwise is a lie,” he said. “The House Republicans are not going to kick the can [of deficit spending] down the road any longer. The federal government has an insatiable appetite; it’s up to us to rein it in.”
Elected to Congress in 2020, Rosendale said the biggest surprise for him was “the amount of legislation they pass without anyone taking a vote.” He explained the process was to suspend the rules while most Congressional representatives were back in their districts.
“They would send one Democrat and one Republican to the floor to vote on bills leadership already agreed to pass, and they’d go through multiple bills that way, with no one there to object,” Rosendale said, adding he strongly disagrees with this process.
“I’m a member of the Freedom Caucus, and we started flying back early and showing up at votes where we would object and force the bill to be brought before the full body to be voted on,” Rosendale said. “You know that big battle over who would be Speaker of the House in January, that went on for three days? That is how Congress is supposed to work, with members debating the issues. We are forcing reforms that restore Congressional rules, so now we have 72 hours to read the legislation before we need to vote on it, and the rules process is more open. We won’t have leadership dictate how things are going to happen; we are returning power to the people. It’s working very well.”
While Tuesday’s trip through Central Montana was a quick one, Rosendale said he will be back in Montana as often as his schedule allows.
“I have a 1-year-old granddaughter in Great Falls. I’ll be here every chance I get,” he said.
