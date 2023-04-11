The contest to redesign the Fergus County seal is coming to a close. Commissioner Jennifer Saunders reported during the commissioners’ business meeting on Monday that three entries have been received. Saunders said she would hang them on the inside of the commissioners’ office door, allowing members of the public to view the entries and vote for their favorite this week.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved appointing County Planner Pam Vosen and County Road Supervisor John Anderson to a Road Viewers committee to assess a situation on Barney’s Road.
“We received a petition from a landowner, along with photos of the drifting and winter road conditions,” said Commissioner Carl Seilstad. “It looks like we adopted Barney’s Road into the County system in 2006, but that part ends before this property. The Road Viewers committee will need to figure out how much further it is to get to this portion and verify where County maintenance currently stops.”
Fergus County starting wages were approved, including a 50 cent increase, on a motion by Saunders.
The Montana Regional Mental Health organization was re-approved to be the recipient of Montana Alcohol Tax dollars. The money is used to provide prevention and treatment services for alcohol abuse.
Seilstad reported the commissioners have sent a letter of approval to the Montana Department of Transportation for a request by Blaine County for improvements to the Blaine County side of the Stafford Ferry road.
“A lot of traffic uses that road,” Commissioner Ross Butcher said.
Seilstad also announced the commissioners responded to a request for a conservation easement by a landowner along Big Spring Creek.
“We are not opposed to this easement,” Seilstad said. “There is still time for the public to comment on it; contact Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.”
The County received notification from the Montana Department of Transportation that a milling, overlay and sidewalk project is scheduled either next summer or in 2025 for portions of First Avenue South where the road crosses the mill ditch near Lewistown Propane.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 5:15 p.m.
