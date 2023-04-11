Fergus County Logo

The Fergus County commissioners have opened a contest to redesign the County seal.

 Image courtesy of Fergus County

The contest to redesign the Fergus County seal is coming to a close. Commissioner Jennifer Saunders reported during the commissioners’ business meeting on Monday that three entries have been received. Saunders said she would hang them on the inside of the commissioners’ office door, allowing members of the public to view the entries and vote for their favorite this week.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved appointing County Planner Pam Vosen and County Road Supervisor John Anderson to a Road Viewers committee to assess a situation on Barney’s Road.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.