A proposed program on “healthy manhood” at Fergus High School was scuppered following a fierce discussion at the Monday, March 13 regular meeting of the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees.

The material for the program, intended to promote “healthy, respectful manhood,” would have been adapted by FHS teachers from a training session written by A Call to Men. The LiveRespect program for boys would have run simultaneously with a rape defense training for FHS girls. High school classes would have been canceled March 27 to teach the A Call to Men curriculum in an effort to address what one teacher described Monday as “severe problems” with poor treatment of girls on campus.

