A proposed program on “healthy manhood” at Fergus High School was scuppered following a fierce discussion at the Monday, March 13 regular meeting of the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees.
The material for the program, intended to promote “healthy, respectful manhood,” would have been adapted by FHS teachers from a training session written by A Call to Men. The LiveRespect program for boys would have run simultaneously with a rape defense training for FHS girls. High school classes would have been canceled March 27 to teach the A Call to Men curriculum in an effort to address what one teacher described Monday as “severe problems” with poor treatment of girls on campus.
According to A Call to Men website, the organization was founded in 2002 with a mission of “promoting healthy, respectful manhood and offering trainings and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools and community groups.” A Call to Men states over one million people have taken part in its training sessions, and that it has worked with organizations including the National Football League, U.S. Army, and Uber.
The group says its programs offer: “An invitation to men, not an indictment of manhood. We let men and boys know that their ideas about manhood, women, and girls have been shaped by their collective socialization. The messages that the media and culture bombard us with tell us that women are objects, property, and have less value than men.”
Regarding the decision to scrap the program, LPS Superintendent Thom Peck told the News-Argus on Thursday that “there was a lot of disinformation and a lot of tension in the community.”
“We know this is still an issue for our kids and we’re still going to try to address these issues, but it’s the how,” said Peck.
He added some teachers were discussing other options for addressing disrespectful behavior toward female students Thursday afternoon and that a letter would be sent to parents and posted on the LPS website with further information as it became available.
Trustee Zane Fulbright expressed his displeasure about the proposed March 27 event toward the beginning of Monday’s meeting, saying he had heard concerns from a member of the community and that the lesson plan, which can be found online, made negative assumptions about men. Trustee Kris Birdwell added he was “greatly bothered” by a curriculum guide from the organization that he had seen.
“When talking about the ‘man box,’ [a term from the guide about how men are “supposed” to be and act] the traditional definition of manhood is being tough, courageous, decision-makers, protectors — we spend the rest of the material trying to get out of that box because it’s bad,” Birdwell said. “Who has asked our teachers to redefine manhood for us?”
“What’s concerning is that girls go through rape defense class, but there’s no curriculum for men to encourage them to treat women in a way that women don’t have to defend themselves against rape,” said one teacher at Monday’s meeting.
“As a parent and educator, I’m tired of listening to this and hearing my girls come and tell me what is being said to them,” another teacher added.
“If something’s wrong, it should be addressed, not indoctrinated,” Birdwell replied, pointing to the presence of terms like “heterosexism” within the guide.
“Looking at the agenda of the group, I’m not sure how you teach this without rewriting the whole thing,” Fulbright added. “To me, it is an indoctrination document that, I wouldn’t have my boys do this. I have two girls in high school and I wouldn’t want their male friends to do this either.”
“I’m concerned there’s a misunderstanding of how it would be taught. It’s not that everything in the man box is bad, it’s that there’s more than one way to be,” said one teacher in response to claims of indoctrination. “We know our audience, I’ve had these discussions with boys already because I have to interrupt this type of behavior regularly.”
Further back-and-forth revealed that a letter had been sent out to FHS parents Monday with an explanation of the program. In addition, the proposed program would have included an opt-out for parents who did not want their children to participate.
The discussion ended with a resolution to discuss the matter further at Monday’s special meeting, with an emphasis on evaluating the adapted form of the material instead of the educator’s guide.
The cancellation of the program, however, means that the LiveRespect program is not on the agenda for Monday’s special board meeting.
