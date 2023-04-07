Haybuster drill

Fergus Conservation District has a Haybuster drill for rent to help with seeding for erosion control.

 Photo courtesy of Fergus Conservation District.

Fergus Conservation District was formed in 1946 and is one of 58 conservation districts with more than seventy municipalities included within the various conservation district boundaries across the state of Montana that make up the Montana Association of Conservation Districts (MACD).

Montana conservation districts partner with private landowners to keep land and water healthy for the next generation through various projects including conservation field days, informational workshops, classroom curriculum, and natural resource camps and competitions for youth to participate in.

