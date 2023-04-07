Fergus Conservation District was formed in 1946 and is one of 58 conservation districts with more than seventy municipalities included within the various conservation district boundaries across the state of Montana that make up the Montana Association of Conservation Districts (MACD).
Montana conservation districts partner with private landowners to keep land and water healthy for the next generation through various projects including conservation field days, informational workshops, classroom curriculum, and natural resource camps and competitions for youth to participate in.
The latest workshop the local district is sponsoring is a build and paint your own rain barrel which will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the fairgrounds. There will be two workshop times to choose from, 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. Participants can choose from two barrel sizes, 30 gallons or 55 gallons. There is a fee for the barrel. The district will provide the paint to decorate the barrels.
“We are really excited to offer this workshop” said Dona Stafford, District Administrator. “Cascade Conservation District did this a while back and sent us a ton of information, so it is going to be a great, fun workshop.”
Each Montana Conservation District is governed by a board of five supervisors elected by local voters in the general election to give local control to each conservation district. Fergus Conservation supervisors include Kevin Comes and Thad Jenni from Lewistown, LJ Olsen of Grass Range, Terry Econom of Winifred and Nita Bronec of Denton.
The city of Lewistown and town of Moore have chosen to be incorporated into the Fergus Conservation District, with Anna Morris from Lewistown and Steve Hertel from Moore as representatives. Hertel also serves as the vice president on the MACD board of directors.
One of the roles of the conservation districts is to administer the Montana Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act. Anyone doing construction activity on a perennial stream is required by law to apply for a 310 permit. The conservation district supervisors and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks are responsible for approval and inspection of the permit.
“310 permits are becoming more of a thing with new landowners unaware of the rules and regulations on streams,” said Morris, who serves as chairperson for the Fergus Conservation Board of Supervisors.
The Fergus Conservation District is planning an upcoming workshop to address flood plain plans, 310 permits and other information related to water and land use. The workshop will take place in May or June and will be geared toward realtors and contractors so they can help the landowner understand the rules and regulations related to land and water conservation.
One of Fergus Conservation District’s past projects was a re-meandering of Big Spring Creek north of Lewistown. The district partnered with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for a feasibility study and design work to complete the project.
The Fergus Conservation District accepts tree orders for shelter belts and windbreaks. There is still time to order for May delivery, but the nursery has a limited supply. They also offer a tree planter and fabric laying machine to rent for planting the trees. A no-till disk drill is also available to rent for doing erosion control seeding.
For more information on what the Fergus Conservation District has to offer or to register for the rain barrel workshop, contact Dona at 406-708-3001 or email fcd@midrivers.com.
