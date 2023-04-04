After a winter that started in October, Central Montanans are anxiously awaiting warmer days as the cold weather drags on.

“January gave a false impression that winter was ending early,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cody Moldan. “But temperatures in March were almost 8 degrees below average.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

Tags