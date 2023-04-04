After a winter that started in October, Central Montanans are anxiously awaiting warmer days as the cold weather drags on.
“January gave a false impression that winter was ending early,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cody Moldan. “But temperatures in March were almost 8 degrees below average.”
Moldan said much of 2023’s weather has followed a pattern where storms came in from the east or north, rather than from the west-southwest as is more typical.
“The storms are going down the California coast and then across, which pulls cooler air into Montana from the east, along with a northeast wind,” Moldan said.
The result?
“It’s been abnormally cool over the plains, but less windy.”
Moldan said there have been fewer days with gusty west winds than is typical for this time of year.
“For March the average wind speed in Lewistown was 9 mph, compared to the normal 10 mph. That doesn’t sound like much of a difference, but we are averaging wind readings that are cumulative over 24 hours, so it means there were quite a few readings that were way below normal,” he said.
On the good news side, the water year, which started Oct. 1, 2022, shows over 5” of precipitation in Lewistown, compared with 2.92” in the 2021/2022 water year.
“It’s quite a bit wetter than last year, and less wind means the moisture isn’t being evaporated out of the ground,” Moldan said.
According to the Weather Service, the forecast for the next 14 days doesn’t show the pattern changing too much.
“It’s looking drier but still cool,” Moldan said, adding that the extra long winter is just one of the “joys of the weather extremes of the Northern Rockies.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.