County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a building they will remodel to house the County’s Health Department.
The building, located at the corner of Fourth and Janeaux streets, currently houses home health and insurance businesses. The commissioners intend to remodel it to house the county nurses office and family planning, along with a meeting room for conducting county business.
According to Commissioner Carl Seilstad, the $580,000 purchase price is lower than the amount the building appraised for, and the building passed inspection.
“June 1 is the closing date for the purchase,” Seilstad said, adding the commissioners have discussed the purchase at several public meetings and have not seen any opposition to the idea.
At Wednesday’s meeting the resolution for the purchase was unanimously approved.
Seilstad also announced the courthouse building will be lighted with pink lights on May 30 and 31.
“May is Pink Ribbon Month and we are lighting the courthouse in honor of those living with breast cancer or who have survived it,” Seilstad said.
In other business
• At Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Jennifer Saunders announced the County is still seeking workers for several open positions, including the clerk position at the fairgrounds, Road and Bridge department crew member, a legal assistant and short-term fair help.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.