County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a building they will remodel to house the County’s Health Department.

The building, located at the corner of Fourth and Janeaux streets, currently houses home health and insurance businesses. The commissioners intend to remodel it to house the county nurses office and family planning, along with a meeting room for conducting county business.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.