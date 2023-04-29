A bill advancing through the Montana Senate, if signed into law, will change the way the Fergus County commissioners hold their meetings.
A bill advancing through the Montana Senate, if signed into law, will change the way the Fergus County commissioners hold their meetings.
At Tuesday morning’s business meeting, Commissioner Ross Butcher explained the impact of House Bill 890.
“It will require us to have video and audio recordings of our meetings, post those recordings online and keep them available for a year,” Butcher said.
The bill originally made such recordings a requirement, but Butcher said the Montana Association of Counties worked with the bill’s sponsor, Representative Brad Barker of Roberts, to change the language so such recordings were optional.
However Butcher said as the bill progressed through the Montana Senate, an amendment was added that will make recording mandatory.
According to the current version of the bill, cities, counties, school district boards and local boards of health will all need to record their public meetings if the bill is signed into law.
Also at Tuesday’s commission meeting, in an action she said might be a “first” for Fergus County, Treasurer Gwen Gehlen discussed the county taking ownership of a mobile home on which taxes have not been paid since 2015. The mobile home is not owned by the current landowner, who would like it removed.
Butcher said the mobile home probably needs to be condemned, as reports are that it has been open to the weather and is home to feral cats.
“We have the funding through our junk vehicle program to pay for the home to be removed and the land owner has given verbal approval,” Butcher said.
In other business:The commissioners approved two resolutions allowing the Fergus County Health Department to expend unanticipated funding received for COVID immunization ($89,000) and injury prevention ($5,000).
The commissioners heard a report from the Road Viewers Committee about Barneys Road. The County was asked to determine where the County-owned portion of the road stopped.
John Anderson, County Road and Bridge Superintendent, reported on road maintenance in the Moore area. Anderson told the commissioners that Little Trout Creek, North Trout Creek and Sipple Road have each been cleared between 12 and 15 times so far this winter.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.
Reporter
