A bill advancing through the Montana Senate, if signed into law, will change the way the Fergus County commissioners hold their meetings.

At Tuesday morning’s business meeting, Commissioner Ross Butcher explained the impact of House Bill 890.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.