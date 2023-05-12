The Board of Fergus County Commissioners issued a resolution of intent to purchase a property in Lewistown and voted to take possession of a tax delinquent mobile home at its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
If formally approved, the Lewistown property, which sits at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Janeaux Street, will house the Fergus County Nurse’s Office and Family Planning. The property was appraised at $600,000, with a purchase price of $580,000 and passed inspection.
Commissioner Ross Butcher said there had not been any negative public comments and that the Fergus County Community Council was on board with purchasing the building. The public has a week to contest the appraisal of the building, and the commissioners will vote on whether to approve the purchase formally next week.
The commissioners voted to take possession of the dilapidated trailer based on a tax delinquency of seven years. The trailer is located on someone else’s property and was assessed a value of negative $6,5000. The commissioners cleared the repossession with the landowner following complaints from neighbors about the state of the trailer, which has become a habitat for pests and stray cats, as well as a potential fire hazard. Funds from the county’s junk vehicles program will be used for the clean up, and Butcher said the county had spoke with local animal group Saving Animals From Euthanasia about the cats.
In other business…
The commissioners accepted a road viewer’s report regarding a 1.47 mile stretch of road near Garniell. As that stretch of road is not county property, the report did not recommend that the county plow that portion.
A candidate for the county’s vacant Department of Emergency Services Coordinator position has been found. Commissioner Jennifer Saunders said the new coordinator will start in June, after he or she gives notice to their current employer.
