Janeaux side

Fergus County Commissioners are considering purchasing the building at the corner of Fourth and Janeaux to house the county’s health department.

 Photo by Katherine Sears

The Board of Fergus County Commissioners issued a resolution of intent to purchase a property in Lewistown and voted to take possession of a tax delinquent mobile home at its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.

If formally approved, the Lewistown property, which sits at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Janeaux Street, will house the Fergus County Nurse’s Office and Family Planning. The property was appraised at $600,000, with a purchase price of $580,000 and passed inspection.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.