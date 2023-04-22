A bill to move almost all Montana elections to the General Election in November failed in committee Friday, in part due to testimony from Fergus County officials.
HB 774, promoted by sponsor Mike Hopkins, a state representative from Missoula, sought to limit the number of elections by mandating that city, school and special district elections be held in conjunction with the General Election in November.
Under current Montana law, city and school elections are purposefully not held on with the general election, and the same is true for special district elections, such as fire boards.
“I don’t think it’s a great idea to constantly be having elections. Voters are tired and confused,” said Hopkins
“Holding all elections on one date means we get the highest possible voter turnout,” he added. “Right now, it’s almost like we are planning for low voter turnout, with state law allowing a measure to pass with just 30% of the voters responding. If we could convert that to 68%, 70% by combining these with the general election where there is a much higher turnout, that’s all good. It’s an instant gain.”
Not so fast“It was mind-boggling to me,” Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek said of the proposed bill.
Tucek, as is the case for most of Montana’s clerks and recorders, serves as the County’s election administrator.
Tucek said after reading the original bill language, she ran a test of the number of different ballots such a massive change would require.
“In Fergus County, with all the fire districts, city positions, recreation districts, school districts…we would need 88 different ballot styles,” she said.
Because each voter resides within certain district boundaries, Tucek needs to ensure each ballot includes the election information for that specific voter.
Tucek worried that piling so many different elections onto one date was a recipe for error, and she doesn’t think it will improve voter numbers, either.
“Someone said the ballot would be 6 feet long if all the elections were on it,” she said. “I know ours would be four or five pages long. How many voters will care enough to get to the bottom, which is where all the local elections will be?”
Tucek said Hopkins never discussed his bill with the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders.
At Wednesday’s hearing on the bill, Tucek was one of 20 people who spoke in opposition, as was Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher.
As Vice President of the Montana Association of Counties, Butcher said counties are stakeholders in Montana’s elections but were never consulted on this bill.
“Counties have a vested interest,” Butcher told members of the State Administration Committee. “We administer Montana’s elections. If something goes wrong, it comes down on the counties. Obviously this bill isn’t ready to be implemented. I’m asking for a ‘no’ vote.”
Other problemsConcerns about the bill were not just limited to election administrators. School officials had their own issues with it.
If HB774 passed, school board members would be elected in November and take office in January, mid-way through the school year. In addition, the dates when schools are required to approve budgets would change dramatically.
“One version of the bill would require us to approve our final budget in June instead of how it is now, in August,” said Lewistown School District Clerk and Business Manager Rebekah Rhoades.
Rhoades said trying to create a budget for a new school year while still finalizing the budget from the prior year is not workable.
“In June we are still closing out our books, getting ready for the annual financial report. That report is needed so we can see what final fund balances there are, which will be re-appropriated to the next fiscal year,” Rhoades said, adding that’s why final school year budgets are done in August.
“There were so many moving parts to this bill, it’s unnerving,” Rhoades added.
Others have been more blunt.
“This bill as written before the recent amendments was horrible, and with them it’s not much better. It isn’t cooked yet and is not ready for prime time,” said Regina Plettenberg, chair of the Legislative Committee of the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders.
Apparently the bill’s opponents raised good points, as the Senate State Administration committee voted unanimously against the bill Friday morning.
