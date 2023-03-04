Editor’s note: The following is a report of selected criminal proceedings held in the Montana Tenth Judicial District Court, in Lewistown from Aug. 30, 2022 to Feb. 21, 2023. As individual criminal cases are adjudicated within the Tenth Judicial District Court, arraignments, changes of pleas, sentencing hearings, acquittals, dismissals and appeals will be made public as they occur. If you have any questions regarding this report, or News-Argus policies associated with its publication, please contact either Deb Hill or Katherine Sears at the News-Argus news desk, 535-3401 ext. 5, during regular business hours.
Dale Aaron Green, 40, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 for sentencing. Green pled guilty to one count of Assault with a Weapon, a felony; one count of Criminal Endangerment, a felony; and one count of Criminal Mischief causing loss of more than $1,500. The plea agreement stems for an incident in Grass Range on Dec. 23, 2021, where a sheriff deputy received a report of a stolen vehicle. When Green was approached he began driving erratically, struck a resident with the vehicle and tried to leave, getting stuck in a snowbank. Family members tried to hold Green until law enforcement could arrive. Green threatened one of them with a hatchet and, when locked in the patrol car, attempted to burn it with a lighter. He was sentenced to three years deferred sentence for assault with a weapon, three years deferred sentence for criminal endangerment, and six months in County Jail for criminal mischief with all but 24 hours suspended. He is credited with 20 days served in jail and will make restitution of $402.70.
Kevin Lee Johnson, 48, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 for sentencing under a plea agreement stemming from an incident in Lewistown on Feb. 28, 2022. A Lewistown police officer was called to a vehicle accident at First and Broadway streets. A silver Ford Explorer rear-ended a red Hyundai at a stop sign. Johnson, the driver of the Explorer, appeared excited and animated, was slurring his words and his pupils were restricted. The officer administered a Field Sobriety Test, which Johnson failed. A baggy containing a powder that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in Johnson’s wallet. He pled guilty to one count of DUI, second offense, a misdemeanor; and one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a felony. He was sentenced to six months in jail with all but 24 hours suspended, and ordered to pay for, attend and complete the Assessment, Education and Treatment course. A sentence to Department of Corrections was deferred for two years. Johnson was given a $600 fine, which will be suspended if he successfully completes his sentence, and ordered to pay $979.66 restitution to the owner of the Hyundai.
Chad Raymond Martin, 52, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, where he pled guilty to one count of DUI, fourth offense. This is related to an incident where Lewistown police were called by a homeowner who took Martin’s ATV keys after discovering Martin was driving while intoxicated. Martin was arrested and taken to Fergus County jail. He entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to 13 months in a Department of Corrections treatment facility, with a suggestion he be placed in the WATCH program; three years at DOC with all three years suspended, and was given a $5,000 fine. He is credited for two days of jail time served and $703 for monitoring.
Kevin Grant McPherson, 58, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, where he pled guilty to one count of DUI, fourth or subsequent offense. On June 30, 3021, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a truck on Highway 89 for speeding. The deputy observed the driver smelled of alcohol. A Field Sobriety Test was administered, which McPherson failed, and a breathalizer showed .098. McPherson was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for five years, all of which will be suspended if he completes the DUI/Treatment Court program successfully. He was fined $5,000, which will be suspended upon successful completion of his sentence.
Jeffrey Robert Olson, 38, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where he pled guilty to one count of Destruction/Tampering with a Communication Device to Obstruct/Prevent/Interfere with Reporting a Criminal Offense, a misdemeanor; one count of Strangulation of a Partner/Family Member, a felony; and one count of Partner/Family Member Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a misdemeanor. The plea agreement stems from an incident on Sept. 3, 2021 where a person called 911 to report their neighbor had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Olson was sentenced to six months in jail with all time suspended for the device destruction count, six months in jail with all but 24 hours suspended for the partner assault and 90 days in jail to be served in minimum three-day increments, along with a $2,500 fine, for the strangulation count.
Orion Castilia Seaford, 40, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 for sentencing in two different cases. In the first case, Seaford pled guilty to one count of theft by embezzlement of over $1,500, a felony. Lewistown Police received a report that an individual’s credit cards had been used while he was in the hospital. Seaford was the caregiver for the individual. Charges on the credit cards included those made to Seaford’s business. Seaford was sentenced to three years at Department of Corrections with no time suspended. The sentence is to run concurrently with a criminal charge from Juan County in Utah. Seaford was ordered to pay restitution of $2,633.18 and was credited with 90 days jail time served. In the second case, Seaford was charged with one count of issuing a bad check of more than $500. On Nov. 11, 2021, the manager of a local credit union reported Seaford cashed a fraudulent cashier’s check for $3,974. Seaford was sentenced to two years at Department of Corrections, with all time suspended, and ordered to pay restitution of $3,974. She was credited with 10 days jail time already served.
Lori Joneise Shepard, 42, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 for sentencing from an animal abuse complaint dating to April 12, 2021. A property manager for a residence Shepherd was renting called Central Montana Dispatch to report two extremely skinny dogs shut up in the home. When officers investigated, the two dogs were found to be in bad shape; one had to be euthanized. Four deceased cats were also found in the residence. The animals had no water and little food, and animal feces were throughout the house. Lab reports on some of the deceased animals found they had been starved to death. Shepherd was charged with four counts of Cruelty to Animals, Failure to Provide Food and Water. For each count she was sentenced to between eight and 10 days in jail, to be served in 48-hour increments, and 25 hours of community service. She is not allowed to have animals or be in control of animals while serving her sentence and was ordered to give up the one dog still living. She is required to pay restitution of $172.50 and $330.42 for veterinary bills and $13,927.70 to the landlord to cover the costs to repair and clean the home.