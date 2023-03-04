Editor’s note: The following is a report of selected criminal proceedings held in the Montana Tenth Judicial District Court, in Lewistown from Aug. 30, 2022 to Feb. 21, 2023. As individual criminal cases are adjudicated within the Tenth Judicial District Court, arraignments, changes of pleas, sentencing hearings, acquittals, dismissals and appeals will be made public as they occur. If you have any questions regarding this report, or News-Argus policies associated with its publication, please contact either Deb Hill or Katherine Sears at the News-Argus news desk, 535-3401 ext. 5, during regular business hours.

Dale Aaron Green, 40, appeared in Montana Tenth Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 for sentencing. Green pled guilty to one count of Assault with a Weapon, a felony; one count of Criminal Endangerment, a felony; and one count of Criminal Mischief causing loss of more than $1,500. The plea agreement stems for an incident in Grass Range on Dec. 23, 2021, where a sheriff deputy received a report of a stolen vehicle. When Green was approached he began driving erratically, struck a resident with the vehicle and tried to leave, getting stuck in a snowbank. Family members tried to hold Green until law enforcement could arrive. Green threatened one of them with a hatchet and, when locked in the patrol car, attempted to burn it with a lighter. He was sentenced to three years deferred sentence for assault with a weapon, three years deferred sentence for criminal endangerment, and six months in County Jail for criminal mischief with all but 24 hours suspended. He is credited with 20 days served in jail and will make restitution of $402.70.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.