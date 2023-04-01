Things have been fairly quiet at the City of Lewistown pound facility recently, but the director of SAFE (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) said her organization is fielding daily calls from those with pets they no longer want.
City staff attribute the dearth of pound occupants to social media and, perhaps, changes in the way people view their pets.
“If their dog gets out, people immediately put it on social media now,” said City Manager Holly Phelps. “When it’s necessary, when animal control picks up a dog running loose, if we can’t find the owner we will house them at the pound facility.”
Phelps said even though kennels are empty at the moment, the City is never going to be totally out of operating the pound due to requirements under Montana law.
Animal Control Officer Ann Hauser said the City pound, located near the City’s water treatment facility, isn’t heavily used.
“We haven’t had any animals in there for quite a while,” Hauser told the News-Argus Tuesday. “I bet we haven’t had more than 25 animals in there since the PAL organization stopped volunteering there.”
For many years the Pet Assistance League volunteers helped run the City pound, working daily to clean, water and feed animals. Now the City Police Department is responsible for staffing the facility, and Hauser is intimately aware of the problem of loose dogs and abandoned pets.
Hauser said in addition to using social media to advertise a lost or found pet, she also believes there have been changes in the way people view their pets.
“They are more like members of the family now,” she said. “If a dog gets out, people call us right away. They take better care of their pets these days.”
Hauser recounted a recent call from a farm supply business west of town, reporting a large dog on the premises.
“They thought it probably jumped out of a ranch truck, and I was thinking, ‘great, it’s going to take a long time to track down the owners because they probably live outside of town,’” Hauser said. “But the people called the second they got home and realized the dog was not in the truck. People just care a lot more about their animals now.”
SAFE working on building new shelter
Efforts by the non-profit group SAFE to raise money to construct an animal shelter just outside of Lewistown received a bit of a set-back recently when the group got the cost estimate for their planned facility.
“We got an estimate of $1.7 million from a professional working off the plans our architect drew up,” said Peggy Butler, SAFE executive director. “We were not expecting it to be so much.”
Butler said the planned facility would take animals from across Fergus County, something the City facility doesn’t do.
However the unexpectedly high price tag means her group may need to rethink the type of facility they want to build, just to get something up and running soon.
“We are inundated with requests to take foster animals,” she said. “Right now I have five dogs and 11 cats in my house. I’m having to turn people away constantly because we only have so many foster homes, and they are full.”
Butler said her group is not alone in receiving numerous requests to take unwanted animals.
“Every shelter in the country is inundated. Many people got pets when they were working from home, but, now that they are back at the office, they don’t have time to exercise their puppy or teach it manners. And everything costs more now, from pet food to veterinary care.”
Butler said 95% of the calls she receives from people wanting to re-home their pets have to do with behavioral problems.
“I tell them we can’t take those dogs; they need to go to a no-kill shelter that has an animal behaviorist who can work on training,” she said.
But for those pets that can be adopted, Butler said building even a small shelter facility in the Lewistown area would help.
“We are re-thinking, maybe building a pole barn, or finding something on the outskirts of town that already has electric and plumbing and could be remodeled. If it could even house five dogs and 10 cats, that would be a start.”
Is working together an option?
Representatatives from the SAFE organization have engaged the City in discussions about whether the lightly-used City pound facility could be part of the solution, even temporarily, in dealing with Fergus County pets that need homes.
Butler said efforts last year to work out a contract with the City didn’t come to a satisfactory resolution.
“We had several meetings and had a lawyer draw up a contract, but it was difficult,” she said.
Phelps said part of the issue is the two organizations have different missions.
“We pick up loose animals and try to get them right back to their owners, while SAFE is looking at finding new homes for pets,” Phelps said. “The City is still open to discussions with SAFE, including the possibility of them operating the pound facility.”
Phelps said while there is grant funding available to construct shelters, there isn’t much available for daily operations or maintenance and upkeep. Some kind of partnership with SAFE might be in the best interests of both organizations.
For more information or to report missing pets within the City limits, contact Hauser at (406) 535-1800.
For more information on the SAFE program or to foster or adopt a pet, contact Butler at safeheartmt@gmail.com.
