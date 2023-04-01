Zeke at the Pound

A dog sits outside the Lewistown City pound, which is currently empty.

 Photo by Deb Hill

Things have been fairly quiet at the City of Lewistown pound facility recently, but the director of SAFE (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) said her organization is fielding daily calls from those with pets they no longer want.

City staff attribute the dearth of pound occupants to social media and, perhaps, changes in the way people view their pets.

