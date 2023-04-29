Crystal Lake campground and some trails will be closed for most of the summer this year to allow the U.S. Forest Service to improve the facilities.

According to Judith-Musselshell District Ranger Jason Oltrogge, funding received through the Great American Outdoors Act will allow improvements that should make the user experience better.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.