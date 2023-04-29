Crystal Lake campground and some trails will be closed for most of the summer this year to allow the U.S. Forest Service to improve the facilities.
According to Judith-Musselshell District Ranger Jason Oltrogge, funding received through the Great American Outdoors Act will allow improvements that should make the user experience better.
“We are replacing fire rings and picnic tables in the campgrounds, and the road in the campground will be resurfaced with improved parking pads,” Oltrogge said, adding some of the new parking pads are designed to make it easier for larger recreational vehicles to get in and out.
Improvements also include a new water system, and new pit toilets.
“The toilets won’t be installed until next year, 2024, because the company that makes them notified us they don’t have any available this year,” Oltrogge said.
Overall, the work is expected to cost between $800,000 and $900,000.
Because of the construction work, portions of the area will be closed to recreational use starting July 10.
“We wanted to wait until after the July Fourth weekend, because so many people use the area that weekend,” Oltrogge said.
Areas to be closed include Crystal Lake campground and Crystal Lake group site, Crystal Lake cabin and the trailhead for Ice Caves trail.
The Grandview day use site, Crystal Lake boat ramp, Grandview trail and Crystal Cascades trail will remain open throughout the season. The Ice Caves can be accessed using Grandview trail.
The closures will last through Nov. 1.
Installation in 2024 of the new pit toilets should not require any additional closures, Oltrogge said.
“We thank visitors for their patience during the closure this summer,” Oltrogge said.
For more information, contact the U.S. Forest Service Stanford office at (406) 566-2292, the Harlowton office at (406) 631-4391 or the Neihart office at (406) 236-5100.
