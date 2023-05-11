Curt Pate

Curt Pate demonstrates low stress stockmanship at Lewistown Livestock on May 4. Around 55 people attended the workshop.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

The Stewardship Through Agriculture group teamed up with Kyle Shobe to present a Curt Pate low stress livestock handling workshop held May 4 at Lewistown Livestock Auction.

Over 55 area producers took advantage of a free lunch sponsored by Merck Animal Health and served by Central Montana Cattlewomen. Following lunch, Merck's Brandon Nuttelman PhD,  did a presentation on management practices that could help maximize value in calves. The presentation covered vaccine use, growth hormone use, new technology that can be utilized as well as using Beef Quality Assurance standards.

