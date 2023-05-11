The Stewardship Through Agriculture group teamed up with Kyle Shobe to present a Curt Pate low stress livestock handling workshop held May 4 at Lewistown Livestock Auction.
Over 55 area producers took advantage of a free lunch sponsored by Merck Animal Health and served by Central Montana Cattlewomen. Following lunch, Merck's Brandon Nuttelman PhD, did a presentation on management practices that could help maximize value in calves. The presentation covered vaccine use, growth hormone use, new technology that can be utilized as well as using Beef Quality Assurance standards.
BQA programs guide producers in making continuous improvements in science-based production practices that assure cattle well-being, beef quality and safety. The program has evolved to include best practices around cattle handling, facility management, cattle transportation, good record keeping and protecting herd health.
Following the Merck presentation, Curt Pate spent four hours talking about and demonstrating low stress cattle handling techniques. Pate is from Ryegate, and has spent most of his life learning from those who have been advocates of low stress stockmanship. His work with various ranches, participating in rodeo in his younger years, working with rodeo stock contractors, and working with horses has given him a chance to observe animal behavior and prefect his stockmanship.
“We learn how to handle cattle from those before us,” Pate said in his opening comments to the crowd. “I learned from my granddad and father.”
Over the years Pate has found better ways to handle cattle than how he was taught in his younger years.
“An animal that sees with both eyes has depth perception,” Pate says. “The best place for that animal to see you is from the side where they can turn their head and see you with both eyes.”
He noted many people will have to have a change of mindset to learn to work cattle from the side and not from the back where the cow cannot see you.
“Working cattle from the side allows you to slow down the front feet, then you can move the animal where you want to go.”
You always want to give the cow the chance to use the thinking side of the brain, not the reacting side of the brain.
“The thinking side of the brain is the gain side, reacting side of the brain is the shrink side of the brain,” Pate noted.
Low stress stockmanship has many advantages that can be implemented in the corrals or out on the range.
“It is something that should be used each time you work your cattle, the more you use low stress techniques, the better your cattle will work,” Pate said. “The better the cattle work, the more pounds you have to market, and that is the economic side of cattle handling.”
Pate uses “imprinting” on newborn calves when he tags the calf. He will hold the calf down and put some light pressure on him and when the calf stops struggling, he releases the pressure. He gets the calf up and does the same with a rope, then he puts the calf between his knees and does some light squeezing and rubs him all over and lets the calf get used to that. This process teaches the calf to accept the chute squeeze. When calves are worked through the chute later in life they struggle less, thus keeping the pounds on and minimizing the “shrink” from being worked.
Pate took the workshop participants out in the yards to demonstrate some of the low stress techniques he talked about. He gave pointers on corral set up and talked about different cattle processing setups.
“This is where cattle have the most pressure,” Pate said.
When asked if a certain setup was right on a ranch, he explained, “If it is working for you, keep doing it. It’s all about attitude, if you think it is working for you then it’s probably the right way to do it.”
Pate ended the workshop with “Don’t take the fun out of stockmanship.”
He noted some people get so hung up on doing everything by the absolute book and they get too serious about it and take the fun out of it.
“You have to be comfortable and safe, always have safety first and make it fun.”
