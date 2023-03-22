Last week on Wednesday a well-known Central Montana landmark changed hands.

Eddies Corner, the restaurant/bar/convenience store begun by Eddie McConnell in the late 1940s, has been owned by the Bauman family since 1951.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.