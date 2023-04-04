Blasts of frigid wind and grey skies couldn't deter the hundreds of children who descended on the lawn behind the Trade Center Saturday for the annual community Easter egg hunt.
Organizer Cindy Burch said 7,000 plastic eggs filled with toys and candy were strewn across the grass, all of which were “found” within just a few minutes. In addition to the eggs themselves, there were also prizes for kids to win and a raffle.
After several years of working the event, Burch said one big change this year made life a lot easier for her volunteer group.
“This year we purchased pre-filled eggs,” Burch said. “In past years we had to beg everyone not to take the eggs home with them, then we had to collect and wash them all before refilling them the next year. It was a lot of work.”
Burch said, thanks to community donations, she was able to purchase 6,000 eggs. Volunteers from the Nexus Treatment Center filled the remaining 1,000 eggs.
By 9 a.m. Saturday, Burch and her volunteers were busy placing thousands of eggs in areas designated for children of different age groups, setting up the prize tables, and greeting Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny.
Included in the prizes were candy-filled Easter baskets, toys and for two lucky kids, bicycles, all donated by local businesses and merchants.
At the same time as the Easter egg hunt, family and health organizations set up booths inside the Trade Center during an event sponsored by the Central Montana Coalition for Family Health.
“The coalition members are focused on early childhood and healthy families. We meet about once a month to share what our organizations are doing and what’s going on in the community,” said spokesperson Charisse Jennings.
Local organizations such as CMMC, One Health, St. James Episcopal Church, the Boys and Girls Club and ROWL promoted health care, selfcare, childcare and community care with free materials and services, including blood pressure checks, recycling information and blue pinwheels for child abuse prevention.
Meanwhile, in front of the Trade Center, FFA and 4-H members set up an animal petting zoo, with chickens, bunnies, goats, sheep and kittens.