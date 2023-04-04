Blasts of frigid wind and grey skies couldn't deter the hundreds of children who descended on the lawn behind the Trade Center Saturday for the annual community Easter egg hunt.

Organizer Cindy Burch said 7,000 plastic eggs filled with toys and candy were strewn across the grass, all of which were “found” within just a few minutes. In addition to the eggs themselves, there were also prizes for kids to win and a raffle.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.