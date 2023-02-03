The emergency medical technicians in Judith Basin County are nothing short of lifesavers and are saving more lives than ever, with calls up 38 percent in just a couple years.
When called to the scene of an incident, there are generally three EMTs, which include a driver. For more serious events, like a car accident, five-six EMTs will arrive on the scene to provide transport care to either CMMC Lewistown or Benefits East or the ER in Great Falls Clinic, depending on the level of care needed.
When looking at the number of calls for service, overall ambulance calls in Judith Basin Co. have increased 38 percent since 2020, from 130 calls in 2020 to 180 calls in 2022. From 2020 to 2021, calls increased 12 percent and then increased again 23 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Per ambulance crew, these calls break down as follows: 2020--Hobson 56; Stanford 47; Geyser 27; 2021--Hobson 64; Stanford 55; Geyser 30; 2022--Hobson 78; Stanford 67; Geyser 35).
Across the county, there are 28 licensed EMTs and 11 drivers.
“It seems like a lot, but you might be surprised how few it is when you take into account those who cannot leave their 9 – 5 jobs or those who work out of the area,” said Emergency Services Coordinator Suzanne Aune.
Hobson has nine EMTs and four drivers.
Stanford has 12 EMTs and two divers.
Geyser has seven EMTs and five drivers.
Some of the longest-running EMTs in Judith Basin are Mike Bossen and Dick Holzer of Stanford, and Mary Hill and Bruce Evans of Geyser, who have been answering the call for years, Aune added.
Adequate transportation for the ambulance crews with respect to providing patient care is especially critical in a rural area.
Hobson, Geyser and Stanford each have their own ambulance. Geyser was able to fundraise as well as access county funds and obtain an emergency grant through MDOT in order to acquire a new ambulance in Nov. 2020. This was after its ambulance, which was over 20 years old and with 100,000-plus miles, was hit by a vehicle while EMTs were responding to the scene of an accident. The ambulance was rendered unusable.
The new Geyser ambulance is the only one in Judith Basin that has four-wheel drive. The ambulance in Stanford is a 2010, and the one in Hobson is a 2011. Both were funded by grants from the Montana Department of Transportation and not yet past the end of their useful lives.
“Our ambulances tend to show early signs wear and tear due to the nature of roads and terrain traveled. With regular maintenance and some TLC, they are still operating well,” said Aune.
Upgrading the Hobson and Stanford ambulances to four-wheel drive is expected to better serve these rural communities, she added.
“We are looking into remounts, where we can take the existing ambulance box, where all the supplies are located, and remount it on a new chassis that has four-wheel drive,” said Aune.