Extrication exercise

Members of Geyser Fire, Stanford Fire, and Geyser/Raynesford Emergency Medical Services participate in extrication training in January. Calls for emergency services in Judith Basin County are up 40 percent since 2020.

 Courtesy photo

The emergency medical technicians in Judith Basin County are nothing short of lifesavers and are saving more lives than ever, with calls up 38 percent in just a couple years.

When called to the scene of an incident, there are generally three EMTs, which include a driver. For more serious events, like a car accident, five-six EMTs will arrive on the scene to provide transport care to either CMMC Lewistown or Benefits East or the ER in Great Falls Clinic, depending on the level of care needed.