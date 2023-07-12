Engagement Photo
Courtesy Photo

Don and Nikki Hartrich and Joe and Wendy Ward are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Zanna Hartrich and Dan Ward. The couple is planning a late August wedding in Lewistown.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.