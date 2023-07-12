Engagement Announcement Jul 12, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Don and Nikki Hartrich and Joe and Wendy Ward are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Zanna Hartrich and Dan Ward. The couple is planning a late August wedding in Lewistown. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now New owners plan big changes for Dash Inn Fundraiser for Lewistown family's medical journey set for Friday Stronger together: Three Denton graduates discuss surmounting life's obstacles Engagement Announcement BLM allocates $27 million for landscape restoration in Montana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form