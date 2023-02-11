ValentineHall.jpg

An undated photo shows a gathering at Valentine Hall. The Hall was built in the late 1920s.

The winter wind whistles through what’s left of the small prairie town of Valentine. What’s left isn’t much — a couple of buildings lean precariously into the breeze while a pile of boards and rusted nails marks the site of the old community hall. In the hush of a mid-winter day, it’s hard to envision that once this was a place of hustle and bustle.

Located about 20 miles north of Winnett on the Valentine Road, the history of the town is recorded in “Homestead Shacks over Buffalo Tracks.” According to author Donna Lund, the town of Valentine came to be in 1915, when local sheep ranchers Ben and Mary Bean donated land with the idea to serve the needs of the increasing number of area homesteaders.

ValentineHouse1.JPG

A couple of abandoned buildings mark the old town of Valentine in Fergus County.
ValentineRoadSign.JPG

The town of Valentine -- or at least what is left of it -- is located about 20 miles north of Winnett on Valentine/Dovetail Road.
ValentineOldBuilding2.JPG

An old building leans into the wind at the former town of Valentine.

