The winter wind whistles through what’s left of the small prairie town of Valentine. What’s left isn’t much — a couple of buildings lean precariously into the breeze while a pile of boards and rusted nails marks the site of the old community hall. In the hush of a mid-winter day, it’s hard to envision that once this was a place of hustle and bustle.
Located about 20 miles north of Winnett on the Valentine Road, the history of the town is recorded in “Homestead Shacks over Buffalo Tracks.” According to author Donna Lund, the town of Valentine came to be in 1915, when local sheep ranchers Ben and Mary Bean donated land with the idea to serve the needs of the increasing number of area homesteaders.
The Beans arrived in Montana sometime before 1900. Ben Bean was from Vermont. Although originally trained as a carpenter, he turned to sheep and later became a U.S. Commissioner. After they got the ranch going, Mrs. Bean would ride to Edgewater, about 15 miles south, to collect the mail for area residents a couple of times a week.
The Bean ranch was becoming known as a stopping place for travelers and more settlers were moving into the area, so Mary Bean petitioned the government for a post office. She chose the name Valentine for the nearby Valentine Springs (named by travelers who discovered it on Feb. 14). Thanks to her hard work, the Valentine Post Office officially opened in 1906.
Originally mail was brought to the Valentine Post Office from Grass Range, but because the train went to Roy, mail delivery was eventually switched, and mail arrived from Roy at Valentine Post Office three days a week.
In 1915, the Beans donated some of their land for a town. Mr. Bean had the land surveyed and divided into lots, streets, avenues and alleys, under the assumption local entrepreneurs would build the town out.
And build they did — a log hotel sprang up, with the post office in one corner. There was a livery stable, a lumber yard and a doctor in residence, Dr. T. W. Nickel. Settlers and travelers could find provisions and supplies at either of two stores: the Valentine Mercantile Company run by the Riggs brothers or the Valentine Cash Store. Eventually the Riggs brothers bought out the other store and combined them. Mr. G. F. Budweiser ran the land store and the community newspaper.
The community lacked two staples of early-day settlements, however. It had neither church nor saloon. The lack of a church was solved by services provided by traveling preachers.
The lack of a saloon was a condition of Mrs. Bean’s as supporter of the Temperance Movement, and, at least as far as anyone knows, no back-door speak easy ever operated in the community.
Valentine Hall was built in 1928 and served as a community gathering point. Construction was overseen by W.R. Daniels and Clyde Stephens, with a lot of volunteer labor and a construction fund raised through rallies, talent plays, pie socials and box suppers. Through the years the hall was used for school plays, candidate debates and community dances.
In 1934 work commenced on Valentine Dam, conceived as an irrigation project. The lake was to cover 300 acres and provide water through irrigation ditches to local ranchers and farmers. However the funding, a mix of state and federal money, fell through and the irrigation ditches were never built. While the dam was being built, the construction crews slept in Valentine Hall, and the nearby school building was used as a kitchen to provide their meals. The dam washed out in 1962 and was never rebuilt.
The Valentine store closed in 1936, and the post office closed in 1942. The school was closed when the Valentine school district was abandoned in 1946, with the students divided between other nearby districts. The remaining enterprises of Valentine gradually closed their doors as settlers left the area.
The last breath of life in Valentine was in the early 1960s when there were enough children in the area to start the school up again.
Winnett’s Tye Lund recalls his mother, Donna, taught there until about 1962.
“It wasn’t exactly ‘in’ Valentine,” he said. “From what my mother said, it was a one room school with no running water and no electricity. The school board had water hauled. My mother taught there until she married my dad.”
The last year the school ran was 1965. The Valentine Hall was eventually knocked down and the remaining couple of buildings are gradually succumbing to the harsh Central Montana winters. It won’t be too much longer before Valentine is nothing but a pile of debris covered by the prairie grass from which it sprang.