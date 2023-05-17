The Fergus County Fair Board discussed plans to cover office duties at the county fairgrounds and decorations for this year’s fair at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The fairgrounds are once again without a clerk after Megan Tomschin, who had been hired to take over for Rhonda Trask, took another job. Fergus County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders, who was in attendance at the meeting, told the board the county would continue to advertise the position. Saunders and Fergus County Facilities and Events Manager Scot Meader are in conversation about a plan to cover the clerk’s workload in the interim, particularly if no replacement is found in time to train them for the 2023 Central Montana Fair.
Without a clerk at the fairgrounds, Meader is the only one with an office on the premises to handle the phone lines or walk-ins on a regular basis.
“It’s hard to put a time on ticket sales,” Meader said. “If I get called downtown to the courthouse or the jail, there’s no one in the office.”
With this year’s fair theme being “Christmas in July,” the board is also planning for Christmas light displays at the fairgrounds. Board member Danyce Stulc said she planned to put up multicolored lights on the trees near the Trade Center, as well as to make an arch to be lit along the pathway. The board is also interested in setting up Christmas in July-themed inflatables and a large Christmas tree.
In other business…
The board unanimously voted to continue hosting the Cowboy Channel for this year’s Central Montana Rodeo. The rodeo was first broadcast on the Cowboy Channel last year and, similar to last year, both nights of the rodeo, along with slack, will be broadcast. The fair will receive some residuals for every time the rodeo is broadcast on the channel.
Also by unanimous vote, the board formalized the already-existing procedures for 4-H students to convey pigs to meat processors at the conclusion of the fair. The board determined the rules would put the onus on 4-H participants to get their pigs to the proper processor.
After receiving a high quote for the printing of the fair’s premium book, the board determined it would likely not order printed copies of the premium book.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.