The Fergus County Fair Board discussed plans to cover office duties at the county fairgrounds and decorations for this year’s fair at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The fairgrounds are once again without a clerk after Megan Tomschin, who had been hired to take over for Rhonda Trask, took another job. Fergus County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders, who was in attendance at the meeting, told the board the county would continue to advertise the position. Saunders and Fergus County Facilities and Events Manager Scot Meader are in conversation about a plan to cover the clerk’s workload in the interim, particularly if no replacement is found in time to train them for the 2023 Central Montana Fair.

