The Fergus County Fair Board voted to request improvements to the sound system in the pavilion at the Fergus County Fairgrounds at its regular meeting Tuesday night. The board also discussed options for new portable bleachers that can be used at the fairgrounds.
Fergus County Facilities and Events Manager Scot Meader informed the board he had received an estimate of around $20,000 to replace the failing sound system in the pavilion, kicking off a discussion of financing and logistics for the project. Board members noted that fairgoers had a hard time hearing any of the events in the pavilion last year, as only one of the system's speakers is in good working order.
Ultimately, the board unanimously voted to propose a 50/50 split of the cost to the Fergus County Commissioners, with the board kicking in $10,000 and the county matching that cost. Commissioner Jennifer Saunders, who attended the meeting, told the board the commissioners would likely need some assurances that the system would be well-maintained. Board member Jeremy England responded, saying the system in question would be for indoor-outdoor use and would have dust protection filters, further suggesting that the pavilion could be cleaned more regularly.
The board also noted the need for new bleachers that could be used for events like the livestock shows at the fair, as the current bleachers are in bad shape and present a safety hazard. Meader suggested the fairgrounds would likely need six to eight sets of four-row bleachers. The board agreed to look around for options within the community.
In other news…
A new face will be joining the fairgrounds after the commissioners hired Megan Tomschin to fill the position of Fergus County Facilities and Events Coordinator, currently held by Rhonda Trask. Tomschin will spend several weeks working with Trask, who un-retired to help out while the position remained open, to get acquainted with her new job.
Meader reported that the heater in the Ag Building at the fairgrounds has been fixed.
