The Fergus County Fair Board voted to request improvements to the sound system in the pavilion at the Fergus County Fairgrounds at its regular meeting Tuesday night. The board also discussed options for new portable bleachers that can be used at the fairgrounds.

Fergus County Facilities and Events Manager Scot Meader informed the board he had received an estimate of around $20,000 to replace the failing sound system in the pavilion, kicking off a discussion of financing and logistics for the project. Board members noted that fairgoers had a hard time hearing any of the events in the pavilion last year, as only one of the system's speakers is in good working order.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.