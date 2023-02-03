Erin Martinez may be new to the Fergus County 4-H program, having started the job of 4-H Program Assistant on January 18, but she is not new to the 4-H program in general. She grew up in the 4-H tradition in southwest Colorado joining the Montrose 4-H program as a six-year-old. During her 4-H career, she showed market lambs, market steers, dairy goats and did horse judging. She participated in all aspects of the 4-H program as a member and became an adult leader in the club her two daughters, Kendall and Cassie, were members of.
“I was born to non-agriculture parents,” said Martinez, but that didn’t stop her from experiencing the agriculture world through the 4-H program and her stint as a Rodeo Queen where she learned many of her public speaking skills.
“I loved the Lewistown community from the first time I came to visit Kendall and son-in-law Brandon Wojcik,” said Martinez. “It is such a friendly community and I felt this was somewhere I wanted to come back to.”
Kendall works for Winnett ACES while Cassie is a high school English teacher in Montrose, Colo.
Erin has an extensive background in range management and holds a master’s degree in integrated agriculture production from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She spent nine years as an FFA instructor in Colorado and has worked for Simplot as a range monitor. She made the move to Lewistown from the sandhills of Nebraska where she was the ranch manager for the Flying A Cattle Company.
After arriving in Lewistown last August, Erin did some substitute teaching in the Lewistown and Grass Range school systems. She found it exciting that the job provided an opportunity to meet some of the students that she will be working with in the 4-H program.
Martinez is getting settled into her new job and is planning several member workshops, including leather working, parliamentary procedure, and officer training. She noted members do not have to be in projects or be an officer to attend the workshops. They are still welcome to see what each is about.
She has a goal of starting a horse judging team and encouraged anyone interested to come and learn how to judge. Erin noted the neat thing about judging teams is you don’t have to own an animal to be involved.
“I bring a different skill set to the job than Jennifer Saunders had, and it is comforting to know Jennifer is right upstairs for me to ask questions of and tap into her knowledge,” said Martinez.
Erin is an outdoor enthusiast and likes hiking, camping and roping at brandings. She lives east of Lewistown on the divide with her two Jack Russel dogs and four horses to keep her company.