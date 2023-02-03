Erin Martinez mug

New Fergus County 4-H Program Assistant Erin Martinez started the job on January 18 and is looking forward to working with 4-H families in the area.

Erin Martinez may be new to the Fergus County 4-H program, having started the job of 4-H Program Assistant on January 18, but she is not new to the 4-H program in general. She grew up in the 4-H tradition in southwest Colorado joining the Montrose 4-H program as a six-year-old. During her 4-H career, she showed market lambs, market steers, dairy goats and did horse judging. She participated in all aspects of the 4-H program as a member and became an adult leader in the club her two daughters, Kendall and Cassie, were members of.

“I was born to non-agriculture parents,” said Martinez, but that didn’t stop her from experiencing the agriculture world through the 4-H program and her stint as a Rodeo Queen where she learned many of her public speaking skills.