A new lock on the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s office door is only the most visible of the changes required by an elections security bill passed by the 2021 legislature.
“It’s because of House Bill 530,” said Elections Administrator Janel Tucek.
That bill, signed by the governor in May of 2021, set new standards for election security, based on an audit of Montana elections by the Legislative Audit Division.
Now, almost two years later, election administrators across the state are working to implement required changes, as detailed in the state’s administrative rules.
One of those rules requires any type of component used within a voting system to be physically secured through access control.
“Access control around election equipment storage could include controlling access through a locked door or other means for security measures,” said Richie Melby, communications director for the Montana Secretary of State’s office.
At the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s office, that means a new lock that requires a passcode in order to open it. Where before the public could let themselves into Tucek’s office, now they must wait for a staff member to open the door.
“We’re not cutting off public access,” Tucek is quick to point out. “We’re just controlling it.”
The new access control is helpful in other ways, beyond election security.
“It’s more secure all around because before, if I left my office to talk to the commissioners, for example, I might return to find someone sitting at my desk waiting for me,” Tucek said. “Now I have more control over that. We still have the windows where people can talk to us and explain what they need. They can still come in here and do research. We aren’t shutting them out, just controlling the access point.”
Tucek said while some Montana counties have moved to an even higher level of locked access, using locks that record who entered, the time of entry and the time they left, her office was able to avoid that due to having security cameras installed.
“Because we can see on the video who is entering and when, we didn’t have to go to a passcode-fob scenario,” she said.
In addition to providing higher levels of physical security, Montana’s election administrators are now required to do annual audits to assess cyber security. One out of every three years, those audits must be performed by a third party.
“Either Homeland Security or the FBI will work with us through the EI-ISAC to do these audits,” Tucek said.
EI-ISAC is the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis center, a division of the Center for Internet Security. CIS is a non-profit organization working with elections departments across the country to ensure cyber security.
“The audit covers our servers, firewalls, all sorts of cyber security. There’s a pre-interview questionnaire that I fill out, and then the experts come onsite to do the assessment,” Tucek said.
While HB530 means a lot of new rules and requirements for county elections administrators, Tucek said she believes it’s important for voters to know elections are secure.
“We all need to be secure with our results, so we all follow the same rules, from little Petroleum County to Yellowstone County,” she said.
While her primary title is Clerk and Recorder, Tucek said she spends between 90 and 95% of her time on elections.
“There is a lot of training, a lot of forms to fill out. You get questioned a lot on what you are doing,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.