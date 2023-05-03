Ladies and gentlemen, we have a tie. Do you hold the rejected ballot that will determine the winner?
Candidates Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge both received 1,206 votes on Tuesday to fill out the remainder of a three-year term.
According to Fergus County Election Administrator Janel Tucek, her office will not know the outcome of the race until at least Monday afternoon, May 8.
"We have quite the process to go through," said Tucek.
The election results are in unofficial status at a tie, and the office is taking in ballots that were rejected and moved to provisional status on Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. As of Wednesday afternoon, Tucek said 6 of the 32 voters with rejected ballots had stopped in to the office to rectify the issue.
"All are either mis-match signature or no signature on their affirmation envelopes," said Tucek.
The rest of the voters with rejected ballots have until 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 3, to either stop by the Tucek's office or postmark a completed verification form by 5 p.m. That must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Those provisional ballots that are rectified have some waiting to do as well. Tucek said those ballots are unopened and under lock and key in her office until Monday at 3 p.m., as spelled out in state law, when a provisional board of election judges will hand count the provisional ballots and add them to the overall vote count.
The Lewistown School Board of Trustees is scheduled to canvass the results at a regular meeting on Monday evening. If it is still a tie when it comes time to canvass, an automatic hand count will be conducted.
If the tie is broken, the non-winning candidate has five days to petition for a hand-count, but must pay for the recount. If the hand count results in the same outcome from the machine count, then the school board can appoint a candidate to fill out the term until the next school board election. But, the outcome could also be decided by fate.
According to Montana code, it is recommended that tied trustee elections, especially ones involving an incumbent, be resolved randomly, such as by drawing lots.
"Schools are different than any of the other elections," said Tucek. "We could have a lottery where they draw the name out of a hat."
Tucek said she is moving through the process with guidance from the Montana Secretary of State and the Fergus County Superintendent of Schools.
