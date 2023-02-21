Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson and Undersheriff Cory Smith have hit the ground running since taking office January 1. Coming up on 60 days in office, the two said the transition has gone well.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Peterson. “The staff has been phenomenal in getting us up and running.”
Smith and Peterson said they have had dozens of meetings with agencies, both local and state, since the beginning of the year as they work to build new relationships and further existing ones.
“Our mindset is that we’re rural; we need to have pretty good depth in resources if things do happen,” Peterson told the News-Argus.
Peterson said partnering with agencies like U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Forest Service allow the county to apply for different grants and participate in more trainings.
“There’s opportunity for training and experience that we can utilize within our community,” said Peterson.
In that regard, Peterson also noted each officer is already assigned to attend at least one training this year.
“They’re doing each training to fulfill a specific need our department has,” said Peterson.
This includes Tyler Wilson, who will attend K9 training in April to become the FCSO handler. While the former administration announced in December it would add a K9 to the staff, Peterson said that was on hold until he and Smith were on board and could discuss logistics.
“We met with the commissioners and the finance department and got it all worked out,” said Smith. “It’s just a big project to take on so we wanted to make sure we had everything planned past today — with dogs, you need to plan for nine to 10 years.”
Masa, a Belgian Malinois, will join the FCSO this year after Wilson returns from training in June.
Moving forwardPeterson, who worked as an EMT, dispatcher, a police officer with the Lewistown Police Department, and a deputy with FCSO, was most recently serving as the Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services Director when elected to the sheriff role in November 2022. At the time, he was also serving as the county’s fire warden, a position typically assigned to the sheriff.
Now, as the sheriff, Peterson continues to fulfill the fire warden duties. As the warden, he is currently working on the community wildfire prevention plan, which is updated every five years.
“We’re working on data collection and coordinating between multiple agencies, because ultimately, it’s a document that’s going to benefit all of Fergus County,” said Peterson.
During his campaign, Peterson touted using his diverse emergency services background to promote collaboration across various agencies, a goal he seems to already be working toward with the creation of a new drug task force.
“We have six agencies who can work together to fight the drug problem we have in Central Montana,” said Peterson. “There’s a lot of rural counties around us that have the same problems. We want to be self sufficient so we can do these investigations in a timely manner instead of relying on other agencies — we can use these resources to get to work on them right away.”
He’s also put Undersheriff Smith’s experience as a school resource officer to work. Since the beginning of the year, the sheriff’s office has visited every school in the county.
“Using Cory’s experience, we can say ‘what are your needs,’ and here’s what we can offer,” said Peterson. “We can’t have an SRO in every school every day, so it’s nice to have someone on staff with that formal training.”
Peterson announced in December he would appoint Lewistown Police Department’s Cory Smith as undersheriff after being elected without naming who would fill the role. Smith has 10 years of law enforcement experience, including as a sworn U.S. Marshall assigned to an FBI Task Force. Smith was serving as the Fergus High School resource officer when he was appointed by Peterson.
On the mental health front, Peterson said while the needs are long-term, the office responded to several emergency cases over the past two months.
“We worked together to get them to the right places,” said Peterson. “The staff here is amazing — when you need something, everyone steps up.”
As far as changes, residents can expect to have officers on duty around the clock soon. As the schedule stands, there is a short time frame where no officer is on duty, but rather on call.
“We’ll be going to 12 hour shifts and make sure the deputies have somebody on shift with them to respond to calls safely,” said Peterson. “Our overall goal is to provide the best service possible with 24-hour coverage.”
While Peterson took a hiatus from his law enforcement career, he told the News-Argus he feels like he never left.
“It feels good,” said Peterson. “I’m excited for the opportunities and to take my knowledge of the whole picture and apply it where it needs to go.”