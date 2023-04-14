Ballots were mailed Wednesday for the May 2 school district elections across Fergus County. Most voters in the county will be asked to make decisions on school board trustee positions or levy proposals, and in a few cases, will be asked to vote on both.

All but one of the levy proposals on the ballots in May are for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the school districts and will be permanent if approved, assuming the district levies that amount at least once in the next five years. The proposed Grass Range High School levy is the exception, as that is a 10-year levy for the purpose of building and remodeling property at the school.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters