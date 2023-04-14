Ballots were mailed Wednesday for the May 2 school district elections across Fergus County. Most voters in the county will be asked to make decisions on school board trustee positions or levy proposals, and in a few cases, will be asked to vote on both.
All but one of the levy proposals on the ballots in May are for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the school districts and will be permanent if approved, assuming the district levies that amount at least once in the next five years. The proposed Grass Range High School levy is the exception, as that is a 10-year levy for the purpose of building and remodeling property at the school.
Grass Range, Roy, Deerfield, King Colony, Spring Creek, and Ayers school districts were able to remove trustee elections from the ballot due to having as many file as needed positions were open.
LewistownVoters in the Lewistown School District will decide on three 3-year terms, as well as one unexpired term, a 2-year term.
Candidates on the ballot for the 3-year terms include Kris Birdwell (incumbent), John Carlson, Doreen Heintz (incumbent), Lisa Koch, and Randy Ruff.
Kevin Hodge and Scott Dubbs have filed for the unexpired term, a 2-year term.
An elementary levy in the amount of $89,710.14 (approximately 6.20 mills) will also be put to a vote. If passed, the levy would increase taxes by approximately $8.37 on a home with a market value of $100,000, or $16.74 on a home with a market value of $200,000.
MooreVoters in the Moore School District will have choose two candidates to fill 3-year positions. Denise Brottem, Andrea Martin (incumbent), and Justin Wichman have filed for two open positions.
Moore district voters will also vote in favor or against an elementary levy and a high school levy. The proposed high school levy in the amount of $16,241.07 (.81 mills) would raise the taxes $1.09 on a home with a market value of $100,000.
A proposed elementary levy in the amount of $1,731.03 (0.09 mills) would raise taxes $0.12 on a home with a market value of $100,000.
WinifredThree candidates have filed for two 3-year terms on the Winifred School Board. Laura Boyce, Bruce Udelhoven, and Matt Wickens (incumbent) have filed for the two open positions.
Grass RangeVoters within the Grass Range School District are being asked whether or not approve two levies. The proposed elementary levy for $27,166.81 (12.47 mills) would raise taxes by $16.83 on a $100,000 home.
The Grass Range School District is also proposing a 10-year high school levy in the amount of $52,500 ($5,250 per year) to build, remodel, furnish, and repair or add onto property at the high school. If passed, the proposal would raise taxes by $3.10 on a home worth $100,000 for the next 10 years.
RoyRoy voters will be asked to approve a general fund levy in the amount of $29,569.48 (27.47 mills) for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the general fund. If passed, the proposal would increase taxes by $37.08 on a home with a market value of $100,000.
DentonIn Denton, district voters will decide two 3-year school trustee positions. Scott Buckentin (incumbent), Heather DeVries (incumbent), and Bonnie Stenburg have filed for two positions.
