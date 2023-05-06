MissMtTeen

Fergus freshman Shoei Davis poses with her Miss Montana Teen contestant’s sash. The pageant is Sunday.

One way or another, this weekend marks a milestone in life for Fergus High freshman Shoei Davis. Davis is competing in the Miss Montana Teen USA contest Saturday and Sunday.

This year, for the first time, final pageant events will be held at the Fergus Center for Performing Arts. There are two parts to Sunday’s event: the preliminary show at 12:30 p.m. and the final competition at 5 p.m.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.