One way or another, this weekend marks a milestone in life for Fergus High freshman Shoei Davis. Davis is competing in the Miss Montana Teen USA contest Saturday and Sunday.
This year, for the first time, final pageant events will be held at the Fergus Center for Performing Arts. There are two parts to Sunday’s event: the preliminary show at 12:30 p.m. and the final competition at 5 p.m.
In recent years, Fergus contestants have done pretty well. One of them, the reining Miss Montana Teen Julia Kunau, will pass the crown to the new winner, and Shoei believes she has a good chance at the title.
“I’m pretty confident,” she said, adding her goal is to place in the top five.
In setting that goal, Shoei sought advice and support from those around her.
“My mom is who inspired me to try for this,” she said. “She thought it would be a good experience. I also talked with Julia [Kunau] and other friends. I’ve been practicing for the interview with teachers and other students here, and I have a lot of support.”
While Shoei is used to performing in public, a result of her experiences cheerleading and performing with the Dance Syndicate, she said this competition has her a little bit nervous.
“I just haven’t done anything quite like this before,” she said. “It’s a little out of my comfort zone, but I am looking forward to it. We have interviews with the judges on Saturday, and then the fitness and evening gown competitions are Sunday.”
Shoei is also looking forward to meeting the other Miss Montana Teen contestants in person.
“We have a Snapchat group, but this weekend will be the first time we finally get to meet each other,” Shoei said.
Shoei is fairly new to Central Montana, but that isn’t stopping her from making the most of the experience.
“I’m from Vancouver in British Columbia,” she said. “My dad is from Montana, so we moved here to be closer to him. I told myself to ‘just do it’ — just get involved in as many experiences as possible. The worst that can happen is you have a new experience.”
Shoei is the freshman class vice president, a former varsity cheerleader, a member of BPA, FCCLA and Spanish Club, and she loves dance and swimming. Her pageant platform is a program to educate youth about the importance of knowing how to swim.
